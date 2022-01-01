Steak sandwiches in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE
|$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
|FRIED PORK CHOP
|$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
|CHURRASCO
|$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|SESAME CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
|$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
|GENERAL TSO CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
SANDWICHES
Munch Street Food
1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn
|Munch Poppers
|$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
|Dirty Fries
|$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
|Crunchy Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
Blue Star Parlor
1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|Iced Americano
|$3.75
|Iced Latte
|$5.50
|Latte
|$4.50
PASTA • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • GRILL
Blue Door Souvlakia
8413 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Blue Door Salad
|$14.00
|Spanakopita
|$11.00
|Chicken Skewer
|$6.00
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
|Dozen Wings
|$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
Estuary
159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
beer battered Norwegian cod, shoestring fries, remoulade
|Pier 5 Hot Dog
|$10.00
Schaller & Weber hot dog, potato bun, shoestring fries
|Fried Oysters
|$15.00
creamed spinach, chipotle aioli
Deli 52
5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Deli Crunch Sandwich
|$18.99
Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce
|Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich
|$17.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili
|Beef N' Cubed Fries
|$14.99
Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef
Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave
4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
|The Holy Toasty
|$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
|The Holy Schnitzel
|$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.