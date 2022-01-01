Steamed dumplings in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve steamed dumplings
Bunch O' Bagels
361 Troy Avenue, Brooklyn
|Homemade Steamed Dumplings
|$8.50
served with ginger soy dressing
SUSHI
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Steamed Dumpling (2pcs)
|$5.75
One More Charm Thai
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Steamed Dumpling
|$10.00
Ground chicken and shrimp, mushroom, carrot served with tangy soy sauce.