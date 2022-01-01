Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve sticky rice

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse image

 

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable spring roll (V)
Crunchy rolls with houseblend dipping sauce.
Currypuff (original)$7.00
Housemade chicken & potato curry crispy puffs.
Drunken Noodles (*)$14.00
Fresh rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage and carrot wok fried in spicy basil sauce.
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Little Tiffin image

 

Little Tiffin

970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$14.50
Rice noodle cooked with eggs, beansprouts, chive leaves in Tamarind sauce and crushed peanuts (GF) (fish sauce)
Tom Kha$7.50
Shallots, mushrooms, tomatoes, Galanga, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, lime juice in coconut milk broth. (GF)(Vegan)
Thai Style Fried Rice$14.50
Thai traditional Fried Rice with egg, onions, scallions, cilantro, and lime. (Vegetarian)
More about Little Tiffin
Nora Thai image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Satay$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
Red Curry$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
More about Nora Thai
Gentle Perch image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gentle Perch

112 Graham Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (747 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
crispy chicken, kansho sauce, house coleslaw on toasted brioche, served w/ house fries & hickory mayo.
Galbi Burger$14.00
galbi marinated beef patties, queso, dwenjang jjajang gravy, onions, cilantro, chipotle burger sauce on toasted sesame seed bun. served with house fries & hickory mayo. choice of single patty or double patty
Matcha Milkshake$8.00
More about Gentle Perch
Tong image

TAPAS

Tong

321 Starr street B1B2, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PAD MHEE KORAT$18.00
chef signature isaan style wok fried noodles with tao-chio (thai soybean paste), shrimp, chives, and sweet pickled radish
TUE KA KO$11.00
vegan snack, savory sweet crunchy fritters of taro, sweet potato and black bean with sweet chili sauce
GAI TOD HAT YAI$12.00
our favorite fried crunchy chicken thigh from hat yai topped with crispy shallot served with sweet chili sauce
More about Tong
One More Charm image

 

One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spring Roll (V)$9.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, vermicelli with plum sauce.
Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**$13.00
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
Pad Se-Ew$13.00
Broad noodles, chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
More about One More Charm
Restaurant banner

 

Shan

191 Smith St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallion Pancakes葱油饼$7.00
Vegetarian. Crispy pancake with scallion flavor.
Dan Dan Noodles成都担担面$11.00
Noodle with house special chili sesame sauce, top with minced pork and spinach.
Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐$16.00
Spicy. A delightful trio of peppercorn, pork, and tofu. Can do vegetarian. Rice not included
More about Shan
Restaurant banner

DIM SUM • SANDWICHES

Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
N6 Spicy Dice Chicken$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
N3 Pork Rib Noodle$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
More about Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

