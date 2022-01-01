Sticky rice in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve sticky rice
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Vegetable spring roll (V)
Crunchy rolls with houseblend dipping sauce.
|Currypuff (original)
|$7.00
Housemade chicken & potato curry crispy puffs.
|Drunken Noodles (*)
|$14.00
Fresh rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage and carrot wok fried in spicy basil sauce.
Little Tiffin
970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Pad Thai
|$14.50
Rice noodle cooked with eggs, beansprouts, chive leaves in Tamarind sauce and crushed peanuts (GF) (fish sauce)
|Tom Kha
|$7.50
Shallots, mushrooms, tomatoes, Galanga, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, lime juice in coconut milk broth. (GF)(Vegan)
|Thai Style Fried Rice
|$14.50
Thai traditional Fried Rice with egg, onions, scallions, cilantro, and lime. (Vegetarian)
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Satay
|$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
|Red Curry
|$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
|Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gentle Perch
112 Graham Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
crispy chicken, kansho sauce, house coleslaw on toasted brioche, served w/ house fries & hickory mayo.
|Galbi Burger
|$14.00
galbi marinated beef patties, queso, dwenjang jjajang gravy, onions, cilantro, chipotle burger sauce on toasted sesame seed bun. served with house fries & hickory mayo. choice of single patty or double patty
|Matcha Milkshake
|$8.00
TAPAS
Tong
321 Starr street B1B2, Brooklyn
|PAD MHEE KORAT
|$18.00
chef signature isaan style wok fried noodles with tao-chio (thai soybean paste), shrimp, chives, and sweet pickled radish
|TUE KA KO
|$11.00
vegan snack, savory sweet crunchy fritters of taro, sweet potato and black bean with sweet chili sauce
|GAI TOD HAT YAI
|$12.00
our favorite fried crunchy chicken thigh from hat yai topped with crispy shallot served with sweet chili sauce
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crispy Spring Roll (V)
|$9.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, vermicelli with plum sauce.
|Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**
|$13.00
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
|Pad Se-Ew
|$13.00
Broad noodles, chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
Shan
191 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Scallion Pancakes葱油饼
|$7.00
Vegetarian. Crispy pancake with scallion flavor.
|Dan Dan Noodles成都担担面
|$11.00
Noodle with house special chili sesame sauce, top with minced pork and spinach.
|Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐
|$16.00
Spicy. A delightful trio of peppercorn, pork, and tofu. Can do vegetarian. Rice not included
DIM SUM • SANDWICHES
Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn
148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn
|N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce
|$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
|N6 Spicy Dice Chicken
|$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
|N3 Pork Rib Noodle
|$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice