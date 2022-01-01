Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve tacos

La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
FRIED PORK CHOP$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
CHURRASCO$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
More about La Puerta Roja
Seamore's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Seamore's
Las Santas image

 

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
COCONUT SHRIMP$17.00
Jumbo crispy shrimp, Coconut flakes,
cilantro, sweet & spicy chili sauce
BURRITO/BOWL$16.00
White rice , Black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños,
shredded cheese, salsa roja
GUACAMOLE CLASICO$15.00
Onion, cilantro, serrano, lime juice and pasilla Oaxaca salsa.
More about Las Santas
Chilo's image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chilo's

323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHORIZO TACO$6.00
Milan brand chorizo, garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
CARNITAS TACO$5.25
Pork shoulder that has been braised with the house chili rub, Mexican coke, orange juice, and lime juice. Garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
FISH TACO$7.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Collective Fare Kitchen & Market

154 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Empanada$3.00
Made with egg, cheese, & bacon.
BYOB - Build Your Own Breakfast$4.50
Get Your Morning Off to a Great Start YOUR WAY! Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage Empanada$3.00
Made with turkey sausage, egg, & cheese.
More about Collective Fare Kitchen & Market
San Pedro Inn image

 

San Pedro Inn

320 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Platter$15.00
Chips$6.00
Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
More about San Pedro Inn
Alta Calidad image

TACOS

Alta Calidad

552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yuca Tots$9.00
Yuca tater tots. Served with chipotle aioli.
Esquites (corn)$9.00
Grilled corn (esquites), chipotle mayo, queso fresco, tajin.
Poblano Rice & Black Beans$8.00
Poblano Rice & Black Beans. Pico de Gallo
More about Alta Calidad
Domo Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Domo Taco

733 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Pick 3 Tacos$9.18
More about Domo Taco
Bklyn Prime image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bklyn Prime

4315 Farragut rd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prime Ribeye$34.00
Sorrel Wings$13.00
Mexican street corn$6.00
More about Bklyn Prime
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Abilene Cobb$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
Classic Burger$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
More about Abilene
Imani image

CHICKEN

Imani

271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2987 reviews)
Takeout
Reggae Pasta$20.00
Coconut Cream Jerk Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Penne Pasta and Fresh Basil
Big Red$40.00
Mixed Bell Peppers, Carrots, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Chayote and Jasmine Rice
Oxtail Stew$35.00
Butter beans, Cipolline Onions, Baby Carrots, Rice and Peas
More about Imani
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse

397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Chicken Bites$16.00
Pulled Beef Egg Rolls$13.00
Smoked Hot Wings$10.00
More about Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
Bar Crudo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Crudo

412 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Ribs
Sticky lamb spare ribs, housemade bbq sauce, pickled ginger.
Burger$23.00
Chuck meat patty, spicy orange jam, bacon, chorizo, crispy quinoa, aji amarillo aioli, truffle fries
Sliced Octopus$16.00
Maeloc hard cider poached octopus, chermula, sumac
More about Bar Crudo
Basquiat's Bottle image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Basquiat's Bottle

1198 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (853 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tamarind Chicken Wings$13.00
7 wings fried and coated with a sweet and tangy Tamarind Sauce. Served with a Side of Ranch.
Old Bay Shrimp Tacos$19.00
3 Old Bay Shrimp Tacos with pico de gallo, a blend of cheeses, chipotle mayo, & pickled onion served on a corn tortilla.
Smack Yo Mama Jerk Nachos$17.00
Jerk Chicken served over house made Corn Chips, Veggie Chili, Black Beans, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.
More about Basquiat's Bottle
Jungle Cafe Vegan image

 

Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Nuggets$9.00
Crispy pan-fried soy Nuggets
Served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch dipping sauces! Gluten Free
Macro Bowl$17.00
Cultivate peace and balance with this generous serving of healthy food! Quinoa, chickpeas, roasted honeynut squash, beet salad, kale salad, sauerkraut salad, avocado, with a side of Jungle dressing. Gluten Free
Cauliflower Bites$13.00
NEW AND IMPROVED. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, served with vegan blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo dipping sauce. Gluten Free
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Frying Pan Brooklyn image

 

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Rita$13.00
tequila, crisp lime, spicy serrano pepper syrup, tejín dusted orange
Kids Tots$5.00
gluten free potato tator-tots, side of ketchup
Hearty Grilled Cheese$13.00
smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar, sliced tomato, caramelized onions,
toasted sourdough, side of cape cod kettle chips & mcclures spicy pickle
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hibachi$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Mesa Azteca Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

Mesa Azteca Restaurant

91 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Taco$4.50
Taco Tripa (Test)$0.05
More about Mesa Azteca Restaurant
Classic Cali Fish Taco image

 

Ho' Brah Taco

8618 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Cali Fish Taco$5.00
panko crusted flaky white fish, jack & cheddar, salsa rojo, cali cole slaw, chili lime sour cream
More about Ho' Brah Taco
Sea Wolf - Waterfront image

SEAFOOD

Sea Wolf - Waterfront

420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll$33.00
Drawn Butter, Old Bay, Shoestring Fries
Beyond Burger$18.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoestring Fries
Can Be Made Vegan Upon Request.
Fish And Chips$19.00
Sustainably Sourced Icelandic Cod, Jalapeno-Lime Slaw, Tartar, Fries
More about Sea Wolf - Waterfront
Putnam's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Putnam's Burger$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
Crispy Artichoke Salad$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
Impossible Burger$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
More about Putnam's Pub
Nick's Lobster House image

SEAFOOD

Nick's Lobster House

2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (973 reviews)
Takeout
CT Lobster Roll$24.00
Baked Clams 10pcs$20.00
Calamari Fried$18.00
More about Nick's Lobster House
Consumer pic

TACOS

Tiny's Cantina

229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Birria De Res$19.00
Pulled beef shank, onions, cheese, cilantro, bone marrow
Camaron Blt$17.00
Beer-battered shrimp, chipotle bacon, agave-habanero aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo.
Suadero Tacos$17.00
Morgan's smoked brisket,
onions, cilantro
More about Tiny's Cantina
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sea Wolf - Bushwick

19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$36.00
Hot Drawn Butter, Old Bay
Salmon BLT$19.00
BLT, House Made Tartar, English Muffin
Spicy Shrimp Basket$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
More about Sea Wolf - Bushwick
Chilo's Greenwood image

 

Chilo's Greenwood

740 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARNITAS TACO$5.25
Pork shoulder that has been braised with the house chili rub, Mexican coke, orange juice, and lime juice. Garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
HUITLACOCHE TACO$6.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
FISH TACO$7.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's Greenwood
Fonda Brooklyn image

 

Fonda Brooklyn

434 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sopa De Tortilla$10.95
Al Pastor$11.95
Guacamole$15.95
More about Fonda Brooklyn
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Roll$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
Sweet Potato Roll$5.50
deep fried sweet potato
French Fries$5.95
lightly salted
More about Sushi Ta'eem
Chela image

FRENCH FRIES

Chela

408 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (525 reviews)
Takeout
Suizas Enchiladas (GF)$25.00
Rotisserie chicken, housemade corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, queso
fresco, crema, cheese and avocado. Comes with rice and beans.
Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
Beef Barbacoa Tacos (GF, DF)$22.00
Avocado leaf braised beef barbacoa, roasted tomatillo, pickled jalapenos, housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice and beans.
More about Chela
HOMETOWN RED HOOK image

 

HOMETOWN RED HOOK

454 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
KOREAN RIBS$14.00
3 PORK RIBS
Tangy Korean BBQ Sauce, Scallions, Crunchy Garlic, Shallots and Cashews
GLUTEN FREE
TURKEY$18.00
1/2 POUND
**MULTIPLE ORDERS WILL BE WRAPPED TOGETHER UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUESTED.
SPARE RIBS$30.00
1 POUND.
** MULTIPLE ORDERS WILL BE WRAPPED TOGETHER UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUESTED.
GLUTEN FREE
DAIRY FREE
More about HOMETOWN RED HOOK
Deli 52 image

 

Deli 52

5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deli Crunch Sandwich$18.99
Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce
Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich$17.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili
Beef N' Cubed Fries$14.99
Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef
More about Deli 52

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Cheese Fries

Caesar Salad

Blintz

Steak Bowls

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Drunken Noodles

Shrimp Fried Rice

Cheese Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston