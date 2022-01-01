Tacos in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve tacos
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE
|$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
|FRIED PORK CHOP
|$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
|CHURRASCO
|$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp
|$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|COCONUT SHRIMP
|$17.00
Jumbo crispy shrimp, Coconut flakes,
cilantro, sweet & spicy chili sauce
|BURRITO/BOWL
|$16.00
White rice , Black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled onions, pickled jalapeños,
shredded cheese, salsa roja
|GUACAMOLE CLASICO
|$15.00
Onion, cilantro, serrano, lime juice and pasilla Oaxaca salsa.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chilo's
323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|CHORIZO TACO
|$6.00
Milan brand chorizo, garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|CARNITAS TACO
|$5.25
Pork shoulder that has been braised with the house chili rub, Mexican coke, orange juice, and lime juice. Garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|FISH TACO
|$7.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
SANDWICHES
Collective Fare Kitchen & Market
154 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn
|Bacon Empanada
|$3.00
Made with egg, cheese, & bacon.
|BYOB - Build Your Own Breakfast
|$4.50
Get Your Morning Off to a Great Start YOUR WAY! Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
|Sausage Empanada
|$3.00
Made with turkey sausage, egg, & cheese.
San Pedro Inn
320 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn
|Taco Platter
|$15.00
|Chips
|$6.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.00
TACOS
Alta Calidad
552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Yuca Tots
|$9.00
Yuca tater tots. Served with chipotle aioli.
|Esquites (corn)
|$9.00
Grilled corn (esquites), chipotle mayo, queso fresco, tajin.
|Poblano Rice & Black Beans
|$8.00
Poblano Rice & Black Beans. Pico de Gallo
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Domo Taco
733 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Pick 3 Tacos
|$9.18
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bklyn Prime
4315 Farragut rd, Brooklyn
|Prime Ribeye
|$34.00
|Sorrel Wings
|$13.00
|Mexican street corn
|$6.00
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Abilene Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
CHICKEN
Imani
271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn
|Reggae Pasta
|$20.00
Coconut Cream Jerk Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Penne Pasta and Fresh Basil
|Big Red
|$40.00
Mixed Bell Peppers, Carrots, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Chayote and Jasmine Rice
|Oxtail Stew
|$35.00
Butter beans, Cipolline Onions, Baby Carrots, Rice and Peas
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn
|Korean Chicken Bites
|$16.00
|Pulled Beef Egg Rolls
|$13.00
|Smoked Hot Wings
|$10.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Crudo
412 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Lamb Ribs
Sticky lamb spare ribs, housemade bbq sauce, pickled ginger.
|Burger
|$23.00
Chuck meat patty, spicy orange jam, bacon, chorizo, crispy quinoa, aji amarillo aioli, truffle fries
|Sliced Octopus
|$16.00
Maeloc hard cider poached octopus, chermula, sumac
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Basquiat's Bottle
1198 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Tamarind Chicken Wings
|$13.00
7 wings fried and coated with a sweet and tangy Tamarind Sauce. Served with a Side of Ranch.
|Old Bay Shrimp Tacos
|$19.00
3 Old Bay Shrimp Tacos with pico de gallo, a blend of cheeses, chipotle mayo, & pickled onion served on a corn tortilla.
|Smack Yo Mama Jerk Nachos
|$17.00
Jerk Chicken served over house made Corn Chips, Veggie Chili, Black Beans, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Vegan Nuggets
|$9.00
Crispy pan-fried soy Nuggets
Served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch dipping sauces! Gluten Free
|Macro Bowl
|$17.00
Cultivate peace and balance with this generous serving of healthy food! Quinoa, chickpeas, roasted honeynut squash, beet salad, kale salad, sauerkraut salad, avocado, with a side of Jungle dressing. Gluten Free
|Cauliflower Bites
|$13.00
NEW AND IMPROVED. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, served with vegan blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo dipping sauce. Gluten Free
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Spicy Rita
|$13.00
tequila, crisp lime, spicy serrano pepper syrup, tejín dusted orange
|Kids Tots
|$5.00
gluten free potato tator-tots, side of ketchup
|Hearty Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar, sliced tomato, caramelized onions,
toasted sourdough, side of cape cod kettle chips & mcclures spicy pickle
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
HAMBURGERS
Mesa Azteca Restaurant
91 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.50
|Taco Tripa (Test)
|$0.05
Ho' Brah Taco
8618 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Classic Cali Fish Taco
|$5.00
panko crusted flaky white fish, jack & cheddar, salsa rojo, cali cole slaw, chili lime sour cream
SEAFOOD
Sea Wolf - Waterfront
420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Lobster Roll
|$33.00
Drawn Butter, Old Bay, Shoestring Fries
|Beyond Burger
|$18.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoestring Fries
Can Be Made Vegan Upon Request.
|Fish And Chips
|$19.00
Sustainably Sourced Icelandic Cod, Jalapeno-Lime Slaw, Tartar, Fries
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Putnam's Burger
|$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
|Crispy Artichoke Salad
|$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
|Impossible Burger
|$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
SEAFOOD
Nick's Lobster House
2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|CT Lobster Roll
|$24.00
|Baked Clams 10pcs
|$20.00
|Calamari Fried
|$18.00
TACOS
Tiny's Cantina
229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Birria De Res
|$19.00
Pulled beef shank, onions, cheese, cilantro, bone marrow
|Camaron Blt
|$17.00
Beer-battered shrimp, chipotle bacon, agave-habanero aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo.
|Suadero Tacos
|$17.00
Morgan's smoked brisket,
onions, cilantro
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sea Wolf - Bushwick
19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Lobster Roll
|$36.00
Hot Drawn Butter, Old Bay
|Salmon BLT
|$19.00
BLT, House Made Tartar, English Muffin
|Spicy Shrimp Basket
|$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
Chilo's Greenwood
740 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|CARNITAS TACO
|$5.25
Pork shoulder that has been braised with the house chili rub, Mexican coke, orange juice, and lime juice. Garnished with onions and cilantro. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|HUITLACOCHE TACO
|$6.25
Huitlacoche is an edible fungus that grows naturally on ears of corn. It is stewed with onions, white wine, coriander, epazote, and Mexican oregano. It is then seared with queso Oaxaca and topped with queso fresco and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|FISH TACO
|$7.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
Fonda Brooklyn
434 7th Ave, Brooklyn
|Sopa De Tortilla
|$10.95
|Al Pastor
|$11.95
|Guacamole
|$15.95
SOUPS • SUSHI
Sushi Ta'eem
1307 Ave J, Brooklyn
|California Roll
|$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
|Sweet Potato Roll
|$5.50
deep fried sweet potato
|French Fries
|$5.95
lightly salted
FRENCH FRIES
Chela
408 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Suizas Enchiladas (GF)
|$25.00
Rotisserie chicken, housemade corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, queso
fresco, crema, cheese and avocado. Comes with rice and beans.
|Chicken Tacos (GF, DF)
Rotisserie chicken, Mexican jerk seasoning, onion, cilantro, salsa verde,
housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice & beans.
|Beef Barbacoa Tacos (GF, DF)
|$22.00
Avocado leaf braised beef barbacoa, roasted tomatillo, pickled jalapenos, housemade corn tortillas. Entree size is three tacos plus rice and beans.
HOMETOWN RED HOOK
454 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|KOREAN RIBS
|$14.00
3 PORK RIBS
Tangy Korean BBQ Sauce, Scallions, Crunchy Garlic, Shallots and Cashews
GLUTEN FREE
|TURKEY
|$18.00
1/2 POUND
**MULTIPLE ORDERS WILL BE WRAPPED TOGETHER UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUESTED.
|SPARE RIBS
|$30.00
1 POUND.
** MULTIPLE ORDERS WILL BE WRAPPED TOGETHER UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUESTED.
GLUTEN FREE
DAIRY FREE
Deli 52
5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Deli Crunch Sandwich
|$18.99
Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce
|Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich
|$17.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili
|Beef N' Cubed Fries
|$14.99
Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef
