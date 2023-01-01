Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve taquitos

Item pic

 

Miti Miti Brooklyn

138 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tinga Taquito (1 PC)$3.00
More about Miti Miti Brooklyn
Item pic

 

Chavela's

736 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taquitos de Cangrejo$12.00
4 crispy tacos filled with crab meat, served with salsa verde, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Chavela's

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Rigatoni

Pina Colada Smoothies

Katsu

Scallops

Quesadillas

Shrimp Curry

Crepes

Popcorn Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1913 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1913 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (756 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (938 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston