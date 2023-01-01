Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Taquitos in
Brooklyn
/
Brooklyn
/
Taquitos
Brooklyn restaurants that serve taquitos
Miti Miti Brooklyn
138 5th Ave, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Chicken Tinga Taquito (1 PC)
$3.00
More about Miti Miti Brooklyn
Chavela's
736 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Taquitos de Cangrejo
$12.00
4 crispy tacos filled with crab meat, served with salsa verde, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Chavela's
