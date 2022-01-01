Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Holy Schnitzel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Flake Schnitzel$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
Dozen Wings$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
More about Holy Schnitzel
Amami Bar & Restaurant image

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
Organic Miso Soup$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
California Roll$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hibachi$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamago$3.50
Egg Cake
Sweet Potato$5.50
Lightly deep fried
Regular Maki Dinner$20.00
More about Wasabi- BK
Restaurant banner

 

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn Flake Schnitzel$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
The Holy Toasty$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
The Holy Schnitzel$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

