Teriyaki chicken in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
More about Holy Schnitzel
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
|Dozen Wings
|$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Edamame
|$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
|Organic Miso Soup
|$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
|California Roll
|$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Wasabi- BK
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tamago
|$3.50
Egg Cake
|Sweet Potato
|$5.50
Lightly deep fried
|Regular Maki Dinner
|$20.00
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave
Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave
4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
|The Holy Toasty
|$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
|The Holy Schnitzel
|$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.