Teriyaki salmon in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|TERIYAKI SALMON SALAD
|$18.00
Lettuce, cucumber, quinoa, mushrooms, sweet potato chips, teriyaki salmon fish, with teriyaki dressing.
More about Bunch O' Bagels
Bunch O' Bagels
361 Troy Avenue, Brooklyn
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$21.00
Pan seared salmon filet topped with teriyaki sauce
More about Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant
Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$29.00
Ginger-Soy Glazed, Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables, Option of Rice is Ordered Separately
More about Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Salmon Teriyaki Lunch
|$12.00
More about Westville Williamsburg
Westville Williamsburg
658 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$25.00
w/ fresh ginger & scallions, served w/ two market vegetables
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Teriyaky Salmon Salad
|$17.95
More about Sushi Ta'eem
SOUPS • SUSHI
Sushi Ta'eem
1307 Ave J, Brooklyn
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$19.95
served with a california roll, salad, & miso soup.