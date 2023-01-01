Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Item pic

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI SALMON SALAD$18.00
Lettuce, cucumber, quinoa, mushrooms, sweet potato chips, teriyaki salmon fish, with teriyaki dressing.
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Consumer pic

 

Bunch O' Bagels

361 Troy Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki$21.00
Pan seared salmon filet topped with teriyaki sauce
More about Bunch O' Bagels
Item pic

 

Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki$29.00
Ginger-Soy Glazed, Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables, Option of Rice is Ordered Separately
More about Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki Lunch$12.00
More about Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
Item pic

 

Westville Williamsburg

658 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki$25.00
w/ fresh ginger & scallions, served w/ two market vegetables
More about Westville Williamsburg
Item pic

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaky Salmon Salad$17.95
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki$19.95
served with a california roll, salad, & miso soup.
More about Sushi Ta'eem
Item pic

 

Teppan Territory NY

445 Albee Square w, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Salmon$16.00
More about Teppan Territory NY

