Thai salad in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants that serve thai salad

Little Tiffin image

 

Little Tiffin

970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Salad (GF)$9.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, beansprouts, fried tofu served with peanut dressing.
More about Little Tiffin
Item pic

 

One More Charm Thai

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Salad (V/GF)$10.00
Mixed green vegetables, green lettuce, tomato and cucumber with peanut sauce dressing, topped with fried tofu and fried shallot.
More about One More Charm Thai
Item pic

 

Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street

216 Humboldt street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Som Tum Thai (Papaya salad)$11.00
Tossed striped papaya, string beans, carrot, tomatoes, and roasted peanuts in a spicy lime dressing
Thai Salad$9.00
Mixed green, carrot, bean sprouts, cucumber, tomatoes and fried tofu with side of Thai peanut dressing
More about Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street
Restaurant banner

 

Theo thai bistro - 53 6th Avenue

53 6th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
THAI SALAD$10.00
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion, tofu with peanut dressing.
More about Theo thai bistro - 53 6th Avenue

