Thai salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve thai salad
More about Little Tiffin
Little Tiffin
970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Thai Salad (GF)
|$9.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, beansprouts, fried tofu served with peanut dressing.
More about One More Charm Thai
One More Charm Thai
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Thai Salad (V/GF)
|$10.00
Mixed green vegetables, green lettuce, tomato and cucumber with peanut sauce dressing, topped with fried tofu and fried shallot.
More about Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street
Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street
216 Humboldt street, Brooklyn
|Som Tum Thai (Papaya salad)
|$11.00
Tossed striped papaya, string beans, carrot, tomatoes, and roasted peanuts in a spicy lime dressing
|Thai Salad
|$9.00
Mixed green, carrot, bean sprouts, cucumber, tomatoes and fried tofu with side of Thai peanut dressing