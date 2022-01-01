Tiramisu in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve tiramisu
SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE
|$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
|FRIED PORK CHOP
|$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
|CHURRASCO
|$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
PIZZA
Bar Camillo
333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Meatballs
|$18.00
Four Dellapietras grass-fed beef meatballs made with fresh ricotta, egg & a touch of flour, topped with tomato ragù, fresh basil
|Felino Pinsa
|$19.00
Arthur Avenue spicy salame, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, chili oil, fennel seeds
|Insalata
|$13.00
Mix of 14 types of salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata , grapes, anchovy vinaigrette
Michaels of Brooklyn
2929 avenue R, Brooklyn
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
|Bucatini Cacio e Pepe
|$23.00
|Butternut Squash
|$16.00
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
PASTA • SALADS
Piccoli Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
|Bolognese della Nonna
|$18.00
Rigatoni with Grandma's Bolognese sauce
|Fettuccine Cacio e Funghi
|$18.00
Egg fettuccine with wild mushrooms, light cream sauce & pecorino Romano
|Pappardelle
|$18.00
Egg pappardelle with honey-braised short rib rag
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Belli Burger (Gorgonzola)
|$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onions and Baby Arugula. Served with truffle parmesan fries
|Fontina
|$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
|Meat Lasagna
|$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
Felice
84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Cavolfiore al Forno
|$12.00
roasted cauliflower, paprika, capers, hazelnuts, raisins
|Cicorie
|$19.00
wild chicory misticanza, red wine vinegar, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, La Porrona extra virgin olive oil
|Cime Di Rapa
|$12.00
sautéed broccoli rabe, black pepper, Pecorino Romano
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Edamame
|$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
|Organic Miso Soup
|$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
|California Roll
|$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
|Small Cheese
|$10.50
|Canned Soda
|$1.25
PIZZA • PASTA
Camillo
1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
|Carciofi alla Giudia
|$18.00
Fried whole artichokes, fresh mint.
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$16.00
Sicilian eggplants, tomato pomarola, parmesan, basil
|Insalata
|$12.00
Mix of 14 different salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata, fresh grapes, anchovy vinaigrette
Ras Plant Based
739 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Piassa
|$20.00
Named after Ethiopia's old town : a taste some of the country's flavorful, milder classics. Yater Kik, Missir Alicha, Zucchini, Alicha Shiro, Ksir Alicha (NO SUBSTITUTION)
|Mercato
|$20.00
Named after a spice market in Ethiopia : complex and savory for the more daring palate - String beans and carrots - Cabbage, carrots and bell pepper - Shiro - Missir - Gomen (NO SUBSTITUTION)
|Mashed Avocado
|$12.00
Avocado | tomato | Onion | Jalapeños | House Vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
Ainslie
76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn
|Wood Fired Wings
|$14.00
Gorgonzola Dulce. 6 PC
|Salt & Pepper Ribs
|$15.00
House Special Ribs
|Ainslie Burger
|$18.00
Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Dulce on Brioche Bun & Truffle Fries
PIZZA
DELLAROCCO'S
214 Hicks St, Brooklyn
|Margherita
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, EVOO.
|Porcini
|$20.00
Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom, Shaved Parmigiano, Parsley, E.V.O.O.
|Meatballs Napoletane
|$15.00
Tomato, Parmigiano, Basil.
Locanda Vini E Olii
129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn
|alla Buttera
|$21.00
Fresh tagliatelle pasta tossed with tomato pomarola (puree of tomato, celery & onion), cured guanciale (pork) and egg-yolks.
*NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY
|Black Pepper Pici
|$19.00
Hand-rolled eggless pasta with a touch of black pepper in the dough, tossed with braised red onions, fresh taragon, & grana padano cheese. (Select "no cheese" to make it vegan)
*FRESH PASTA NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY
|Fig + Gorgonzola salad
|$13.00
Baby greens, dried Sicilian figs, imported gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, celery, mustard vinaigrette.
PASTA
Bonafini
663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Broccoli Rabe Side
|$9.00
Evoo, chilli flakes
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Hen of the wood, parmiggian reggiano & balsamic
|Pappardelle
|$21.00
Short ribs & parmiggiano
PASTA
Aita
132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn
|Little Gem "Caesar"
|$16.00
roasted tomato dressing (contains raw pasteurized egg yolk) and parmigiano-anchovy crisps. (gluten-free)
|Oxtail Burger
|$19.00
10 oz. of oxtail ground in-house stacked with tomato, rocket lettuce, cheddar, jalapeño, and spring onion on a brioche bun with herbed french fries.
|Spring Vegetables
|$19.00
green and white asparagus, sugar snap peas, baby watercress, hazelnuts, shallot vianigrette. (vegetarian/gluten-free)
PIZZA • PASTA
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Fusilli con salsiccia
|$12.95
Ground hot & sweet sausage in a tomato cream sauce
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.95
Breaded fried chicken breast with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
|Spaghetti meatballs
|$15.95
Nonna's famous meatballs (no pork)
PIZZA
Barboncino
781 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|Four Cheese with Pepperoni
|$22.00
fior di latte, gorgonzola, ricotta, parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil
|Eggplant and Zucchini Pizza
|$20.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, red pepper flakes, garlic and extra virgin olive oil
|Cremini and Hot Fennel Sausage
|$23.00
fior di latte, garlic, thyme, pecorino romano and extra virgin olive oil
PASTA • CHICKEN
Aita Trattoria
798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Broccolini
|$8.00
garlic confit, ricotta salata
|Cannellini & friarielli
|$8.00
cannellini beans, broccoli rabe, parmesan cheese
|Lasagna
|$19.00
bechamel, homemade meat sauce, paemesan
Saraghina Pizzeria
435 Halsey St, Brooklyn
|Romana Salad
|$16.00
Shaved Fennel, Apple, Radishes, Frisee, Pecorino Romano Cheese, and Chopped Hazelnuts
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
Maple-Sherry Agrodolce, Marcona Almonds, Parmigiano