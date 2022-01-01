Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve tiramisu

La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
FRIED PORK CHOP$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
CHURRASCO$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
More about La Puerta Roja
Bar Camillo image

PIZZA

Bar Camillo

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatballs$18.00
Four Dellapietras grass-fed beef meatballs  made with fresh ricotta, egg & a touch of flour,  topped with tomato ragù, fresh basil
Felino Pinsa$19.00
Arthur Avenue spicy salame, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, chili oil, fennel seeds
Insalata$13.00
Mix of 14 types of salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata , grapes, anchovy vinaigrette
More about Bar Camillo
Consumer pic

 

Michaels of Brooklyn

2929 avenue R, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Butternut Squash$16.00
More about Michaels of Brooklyn
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Piccoli Trattoria image

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Bolognese della Nonna$18.00
Rigatoni with Grandma's Bolognese sauce
Fettuccine Cacio e Funghi$18.00
Egg fettuccine with wild mushrooms, light cream sauce & pecorino Romano
Pappardelle$18.00
Egg pappardelle with honey-braised short rib rag
More about Piccoli Trattoria
Belli image

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Belli Burger (Gorgonzola)$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onions and Baby Arugula. Served with truffle parmesan fries
Fontina$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
Meat Lasagna$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
More about Belli
Banner pic

 

Felice

84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cavolfiore al Forno$12.00
roasted cauliflower, paprika, capers, hazelnuts, raisins
Cicorie$19.00
wild chicory misticanza, red wine vinegar, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, La Porrona extra virgin olive oil
Cime Di Rapa$12.00
sautéed broccoli rabe, black pepper, Pecorino Romano
More about Felice
Amami Bar & Restaurant image

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
Organic Miso Soup$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
California Roll$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Small Cheese$10.50
Canned Soda$1.25
More about Pizza Plus
Camillo image

PIZZA • PASTA

Camillo

1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (2354 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carciofi alla Giudia$18.00
Fried whole artichokes, fresh mint.
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.00
Sicilian eggplants, tomato pomarola, parmesan, basil
Insalata$12.00
Mix of 14 different salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata, fresh grapes, anchovy vinaigrette
More about Camillo
Ras Plant Based image

 

Ras Plant Based

739 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Piassa$20.00
Named after Ethiopia's old town : a taste some of the country's flavorful, milder classics. Yater Kik, Missir Alicha, Zucchini, Alicha Shiro, Ksir Alicha (NO SUBSTITUTION)
Mercato$20.00
Named after a spice market in Ethiopia : complex and savory for the more daring palate - String beans and carrots - Cabbage, carrots and bell pepper - Shiro - Missir - Gomen (NO SUBSTITUTION)
Mashed Avocado$12.00
Avocado | tomato | Onion | Jalapeños | House Vinaigrette
More about Ras Plant Based
Ainslie image

FRENCH FRIES

Ainslie

76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (2925 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wood Fired Wings$14.00
Gorgonzola Dulce. 6 PC
Salt & Pepper Ribs$15.00
House Special Ribs
Ainslie Burger$18.00
Prosciutto, Gorgonzola Dulce on Brioche Bun & Truffle Fries
More about Ainslie
DELLAROCCO'S image

PIZZA

DELLAROCCO'S

214 Hicks St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (3209 reviews)
Takeout
Margherita$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, EVOO.
Porcini$20.00
Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom, Shaved Parmigiano, Parsley, E.V.O.O.
Meatballs Napoletane$15.00
Tomato, Parmigiano, Basil.
More about DELLAROCCO'S
Locanda Vini E Olii image

 

Locanda Vini E Olii

129 Gates Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
alla Buttera$21.00
Fresh tagliatelle pasta tossed with tomato pomarola (puree of tomato, celery & onion), cured guanciale (pork) and egg-yolks.
*NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY
Black Pepper Pici$19.00
Hand-rolled eggless pasta with a touch of black pepper in the dough, tossed with braised red onions, fresh taragon, & grana padano cheese. (Select "no cheese" to make it vegan)
*FRESH PASTA NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DELIVERY
Fig + Gorgonzola salad$13.00
Baby greens, dried Sicilian figs, imported gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, celery, mustard vinaigrette.
More about Locanda Vini E Olii
Bonafini image

PASTA

Bonafini

663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Broccoli Rabe Side$9.00
Evoo, chilli flakes
Arugula Salad$14.00
Hen of the wood, parmiggian reggiano & balsamic
Pappardelle$21.00
Short ribs & parmiggiano
More about Bonafini
Banner pic

PASTA

Aita

132 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (2583 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Little Gem "Caesar"$16.00
roasted tomato dressing (contains raw pasteurized egg yolk) and parmigiano-anchovy crisps. (gluten-free)
Oxtail Burger$19.00
10 oz. of oxtail ground in-house stacked with tomato, rocket lettuce, cheddar, jalapeño, and spring onion on a brioche bun with herbed french fries.
Spring Vegetables$19.00
green and white asparagus, sugar snap peas, baby watercress, hazelnuts, shallot vianigrette. (vegetarian/gluten-free)
More about Aita
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Fusilli con salsiccia$12.95
Ground hot & sweet sausage in a tomato cream sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$17.95
Breaded fried chicken breast with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Spaghetti meatballs$15.95
Nonna's famous meatballs (no pork)
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
Barboncino image

PIZZA

Barboncino

781 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (5814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Four Cheese with Pepperoni$22.00
fior di latte, gorgonzola, ricotta, parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil
Eggplant and Zucchini Pizza$20.00
organic italian tomatoes, fior di latte, red pepper flakes, garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Cremini and Hot Fennel Sausage$23.00
fior di latte, garlic, thyme, pecorino romano and extra virgin olive oil
More about Barboncino
Aita Trattoria image

PASTA • CHICKEN

Aita Trattoria

798A Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Broccolini$8.00
garlic confit, ricotta salata
Cannellini & friarielli$8.00
cannellini beans, broccoli rabe, parmesan cheese
Lasagna$19.00
bechamel, homemade meat sauce, paemesan
More about Aita Trattoria
Saraghina Pizzeria image

 

Saraghina Pizzeria

435 Halsey St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Romana Salad$16.00
Shaved Fennel, Apple, Radishes, Frisee, Pecorino Romano Cheese, and Chopped Hazelnuts
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Maple-Sherry Agrodolce, Marcona Almonds, Parmigiano
More about Saraghina Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Zona Sur Bistro

4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Zona Burger$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
Calabria Pizza$10.00
Sopressata, Jalapeno
Steak Sammy$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
More about Zona Sur Bistro

