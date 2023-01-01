Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn restaurants you'll love

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Brooklyn

Must-try Brooklyn restaurants

Allswell image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Allswell

124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Salad$15.00
garden greens, beets, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, avocado, house dressing
*Vegetarain
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
Rice & Beans$6.00
black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro
*Vegetarian
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
Source Bowl$20.00
grilled marinated chicken thighs, sauteed greens, miso sauce, black rice, seaweed,
thai basil, peanuts
*Gluten Free
-contains nuts
-contains dairy
More about Allswell
Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave. image

 

Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.

265 Union Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita LG$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
The Brooklyn LG$23.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
Paesano$29.50
Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, Italian sausage, basil, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce.
More about Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
CHICHARRON DE POLLO$20.00
fried chicken, white rice, frijoles & maduros
STEAK SANDWICH$19.00
served with french fries. red peppers, green peppers, onions & spicy mayo
More about La Puerta Roja
Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$7.00
Crispy fried potatoes
The Classic Maine Lobster Roll$32.00
Our classic Maine Lobster Roll. Claw and knuckle meat tossed lightly in lemon mayo meat piled high on a buttered top split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions
New England Chowder$8.00
Creamy old-fashioned classic clam chowder
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Seamore's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's Dumbo

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Firecracker Cauliflower$13.00
cauliflower tempura, sweet chili aioli, sesame seeds
Guacamole$15.00
tomato, onion, cilantro
Fish & Chips$25.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
More about Seamore's Dumbo
Main pic

 

Harlem Seafood Soul - WBM - Harlem Seafood Soul

103 N 3rd Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Uptown Combo$25.00
Crispy Fried Whiting Filet, Jumbo Shrimp & Seasoned Fries
Chef Tami's Fish Taco$8.00
(Spicy or Mild)
Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Our Signature Grits are made w/ Cheddar Cheese & Butter. Our Shrimp are double deveined and Sauteed in Garlic Butter.
More about Harlem Seafood Soul - WBM - Harlem Seafood Soul
Bar Camillo image

PIZZA

Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Diavola Pinsa$19.00
Sun-dried peppers, olives, capers, tomatoes, mozzarella. (Vegetarian)
Salsiccia & Friarelli Pinsa$20.00
Pork sausage, Neapolitan broccoli rabe, tomatoes, mozzarella
Meatballs$19.00
Four Dellapietras grass-fed beef meatballs  made with fresh ricotta, egg & a touch of flour,  topped with tomato ragù, fresh basil
More about Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave
04 - HITW Williamsburg image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

HITW Williamsburg - HITW Williamsburg

292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brekkie Roll$17.00
bacon, fried egg, sharp cheddar, onion jam, tomato aioli
OG Beef Burger$18.00
6oz beef patty, smoked bacon, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, sharp white cheddar
served with fries
Cheesy Burger$16.00
6oz beef patty, double cheese, bibb lettuce and tomato, pickles, ketchup
served with fries
More about HITW Williamsburg - HITW Williamsburg
Banner pic

 

OverGreens - Prospect Park

193 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
OverGreen Bowl$12.95
Kale, wild rice, apples, sweet potato, almonds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Smart Body Smoothie$9.95
Spinach, banana, kiwi and choice of milk
OverGreen Juice$8.95
Kale, celery, pineapple, lemon and apple
More about OverGreens - Prospect Park
Banner pic

 

Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
22. cornucopia roll$13.00
corned beef, baby corn, jalapeno, topped with glazed corned beef.
Creamy Asparagous Soup$5.00
Creamy Asparagus Soup served with crunchy onions.
9. chicken dog$5.00
Chicken frank grilled to perfection, wrapped sushi roll style.
More about Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Rue Dix - 1451 Bedford Ave

1451 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Popular items
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich$22.00
Portobello mushrooms, pesto & roasted peppers on ciabatta. Choice of fries or green salad.
Tuna Burger$26.00
Spiced yellowfin tuna, shredded kale, and pickle mayo. Choice of fries or green salad.
Rue Dix Burger$24.00
Spiced ground rib eye. choice of cheddar, bleu, or swiss cheese. Choice of fries or salad.
More about Cafe Rue Dix - 1451 Bedford Ave
Yia Yia's Taverna LLC image

 

Yia Yia's Taverna LLC

1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pita$0.00
Extra Pita W W$0.50
Avgolemono$8.00
More about Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
Banner pic

 

HOMETOWN CATERING

87 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE$10.00
Pork, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Aged Aurecchio Provolone
(EACH)
PULLED PORK (PER LB)$32.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder w/Texas Pete Hot Sauce, Distilled White Vinegar, Pineapple Juice
STICKY BBQ SAUCE$0.00
Kansas City Style Sweet & Sticky
More about HOMETOWN CATERING
Main pic

 

Canteen at Chelsea Piers Fitness - Bond Street

33 Bond Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peach Melba Overnight Oats$6.50
mixed berry compote, oats, peach compote
Savory- Energy Bites- Choco Chia Almond Crunch$2.25
cacao nibs, cocoa powder, quinoa, almond butter, chia seeds, dark chocolate chips, sliced almonds
New School Sandwich$8.50
baked egg, paprika aioli, cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, brioche bun
More about Canteen at Chelsea Piers Fitness - Bond Street
Main pic

 

Charm Bar and Restaurant - 448 Dean Street

448 Dean Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
D'usse So Myself$12.00
D'usse cheesecake (brownstone bakery)
Guava Cauliflower Fried Chicken$24.00
jasmine rice and steamed broccoli
Lamb Chops$36.00
with mashed potatoes and brussel sprouts
More about Charm Bar and Restaurant - 448 Dean Street
Consumer pic

 

Paper Plate 103 N 3rd Street - Williamsburg Market

103 N 3rd Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Double Smash Burger$12.00
Two Brisket/Short-rib blend patties, american cheese, pickles, fried onions, special sauce, potato roll
Single Smash Burger$9.00
Brisket/Short-rib blend patty, american cheese, pickles, fried onions, special sauce, potato roll
Classic Fries$4.25
Crispy Shoestring Fries
More about Paper Plate 103 N 3rd Street - Williamsburg Market
Banner pic

 

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tacos Pescado$16.00
Crispy Fish, Guacamole, corn Pico de Gallo, pasilla sauce, Chipotle mayo
TACOS MUSHROOMS$13.00
Cremini and shitake, corn, melted cheese, pico de Gallo and avocado salsa.
Burrito$16.00
White rice, black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled red onions, pickled jalapeños, shredded cheese, salsa roja all wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Las Santas
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn image

 

Russ & Daughters Brooklyn

141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cream Cheese$6.00
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
Matzo Ball$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
Bagels$0.00
When it comes to New York bagels, Russ & Daughters represents the real thing. We make our bagels in the most traditional way – they’re boiled and then perfectly baked. Layer our smoked salmon on top for “the best bagel and lox in New York” (according to New York Magazine). PLEASE NOTE WE SOMETIMES RUN OUT OF CERTAIN FLAVORS AND WILL SUBSTITUTE AS NECESSARY.
More about Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
Maki by Akimori image

 

MAKI by AKIMORI - 557 Kings Highway

557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Trust Five$50.00
Chef's Choice of 5 maki rolls
Bluefin Tuna Flight$45.00
All 3 parts of the Bluefin Tuna.
Otoro Nigiri (2pc), Chutoro Nigiri (2pc), Akami Nigiri (2pc) & a Negi Toro Roll.
Trust the Chef$70.00
Chef's choice of seasonal sashimi (8pcs), nigiri (8pcs) , and maki roll (8pcs)
More about MAKI by AKIMORI - 557 Kings Highway
Chilo's image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chilo's - Bed-Stuy

323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
COCHINITA TACO$5.50
Pork shoulder braised in banana leaves with achiote, sour orange juice, tequila, Mexican cinnamon, cloves, garlic, and black pepper. Garnished with pickled red onions and pickled jalapeños. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
FISH TACO$7.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
SMOKED BEEF TACO$6.25
Beef brisket roasted with our house chili rub and house smoked with apple wood. It is garnished with pickled red onions. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's - Bed-Stuy
BG pic

 

Ace's Pizza - 637 Driggs Avenue

637 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni (Medium)$20.00
loads of crispy pepperoni cups.
8X10 cut in 6
Cheese (Large)$25.00
classic cheese or create your own pizza
10'' X 14'' Cut In 10
Cheese (Medium)$16.00
Ace's Cheese Blend & Tomato Sauce
8X10 Cut In 6
More about Ace's Pizza - 637 Driggs Avenue
Coffee Redefined image

 

Coffee Redefined

2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sourdough No Topping$12.50
Available for Friday pickup only after 11 AM.
Chocolate Babka Loaf$18.00
Weekend pickup or upstate delivery only.
Available late Thursday - early Friday.
Sourdough W/ Everything Spice$13.25
Available for Friday pickup only after 11 AM.
More about Coffee Redefined
Saraghina Bakery image

 

Saraghina Bakery

433 Halsey St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fior di Latte Gelato$13.00
The best pairing for our Torta di Mele or to enjoy on its own.
*NOTE: Any cancellation must be made at least 48 hours prior to scheduled pickup, otherwise the order is non-refundable. No exceptions.
Crostata di Lamponi 9"$44.00
Our Italian classic: Flaky, made-from-scratch crust filled with raspberry jam (9 inches).
Custom inscriptions NOT available.
*NOTE: Any cancellation must be made at least 48 hours prior to scheduled pickup, otherwise the order is non-refundable. No exceptions.
Sorry I was Flaky$0.00
Need to apologize for something, but you're unsure how? Nothing beats a box of croissants!
Includes: Plain, Chocolate, Almond, Pistachio, Praline, Raspberry, Apricot Croissants, Apricot Cornetto
*Should an item be out of inventory, it will be replaced with something of equal or additional value.
*NOTE: Any cancellation must be made at least 48 hours prior to scheduled pickup, otherwise the order is non-refundable. No exceptions.
More about Saraghina Bakery
Banner pic

 

HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY

87 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SPARE RIBS$15.00
1/2 lb Pork Spare Ribs
KOREAN RIBS$16.00
3 PORK RIBS
Tangy Korean BBQ Sauce, Scallions, Crunchy Garlic, Shallots and Cashews
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$16.00
Toasted Sesame Roll, Spicy Ranch, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Crispy Fried Onions
More about HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY
Consumer pic

 

Urbanbelly at Williamsburg Market

103 North 3rd Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Korean Rice Cake Soup$17.00
chicken katsu, pork broth, fish cake, mango
contains fish, soy, wheat
Togarashi Fries$11.00
waffle fries, togarashi spices, curry mayo
contains egg, fish, sesame, soy
Phat Noodle$20.00
udon noodles, lemongrass chicken, pork, poached shrimp, scrambled eggs, kimchi
contains egg, fish, shellfish, soy
More about Urbanbelly at Williamsburg Market
Prime Time image

 

Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SESAME CHICKEN$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce & rice of your choice
CLASSIC BEEF$17.45
Served W vegetables and Sauce of your choice
PRIME BEEF FRIES$14.90
Fresh made fries topped w. Pulled beef
More about Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
Kings Co Imperial image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg

20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (15438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dry Fried Long Bean$14.00
pickled vegetable, gorund pork
Traditional Eggrolls (Vegetarian)$13.00
cilantro, cabbage, mushroom, duck sauce
Angry Pig$16.00
Chinese hanging pork, smoked tofu, snap pea, egg, ginger
More about Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
That Sushi Spot image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot - 3004 Avenue L

3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
California Roll$6.00
Kani, avocado, cucumber.
Large Poke Bowl$17.00
More about That Sushi Spot - 3004 Avenue L
Walter's image

HAMBURGERS

Walter's

166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walter's Burger$21.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
Little Gem$16.00
Preserved lemon vinaigrette, walnuts, radish, mint, fiore sardo
Tuscan Caesar$16.00
Caesar dressing, parmesan croutons, white anchovy
More about Walter's
12 Chairs - Brooklyn image

 

12 Chairs - Brooklyn

342 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Israeli Breakfast$25.00
12 Chairs Salad$16.00
Yemenite Soup$12.00
More about 12 Chairs - Brooklyn

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Salmon

French Fries

Cake

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1985 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1985 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (418 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (597 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston