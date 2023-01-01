Brooklyn restaurants you'll love
Must-try Brooklyn restaurants
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Allswell
124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$15.00
garden greens, beets, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, avocado, house dressing
*Vegetarain
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
|Rice & Beans
|$6.00
black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro
*Vegetarian
**Gluten Free
-contains dairy
|Source Bowl
|$20.00
grilled marinated chicken thighs, sauteed greens, miso sauce, black rice, seaweed,
thai basil, peanuts
*Gluten Free
-contains nuts
-contains dairy
Williamsburg Pizza - Union Ave.
265 Union Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Margherita LG
|$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
|The Brooklyn LG
|$23.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
|Paesano
|$29.50
Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, Italian sausage, basil, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce.
SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE
|$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
|CHICHARRON DE POLLO
|$20.00
fried chicken, white rice, frijoles & maduros
|STEAK SANDWICH
|$19.00
served with french fries. red peppers, green peppers, onions & spicy mayo
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fries
|$7.00
Crispy fried potatoes
|The Classic Maine Lobster Roll
|$32.00
Our classic Maine Lobster Roll. Claw and knuckle meat tossed lightly in lemon mayo meat piled high on a buttered top split New England hot dog bun, topped with paprika and scallions
|New England Chowder
|$8.00
Creamy old-fashioned classic clam chowder
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's Dumbo
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Firecracker Cauliflower
|$13.00
cauliflower tempura, sweet chili aioli, sesame seeds
|Guacamole
|$15.00
tomato, onion, cilantro
|Fish & Chips
|$25.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
Harlem Seafood Soul - WBM - Harlem Seafood Soul
103 N 3rd Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Uptown Combo
|$25.00
Crispy Fried Whiting Filet, Jumbo Shrimp & Seasoned Fries
|Chef Tami's Fish Taco
|$8.00
(Spicy or Mild)
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.00
Our Signature Grits are made w/ Cheddar Cheese & Butter. Our Shrimp are double deveined and Sauteed in Garlic Butter.
PIZZA
Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave
333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Diavola Pinsa
|$19.00
Sun-dried peppers, olives, capers, tomatoes, mozzarella. (Vegetarian)
|Salsiccia & Friarelli Pinsa
|$20.00
Pork sausage, Neapolitan broccoli rabe, tomatoes, mozzarella
|Meatballs
|$19.00
Four Dellapietras grass-fed beef meatballs made with fresh ricotta, egg & a touch of flour, topped with tomato ragù, fresh basil
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
HITW Williamsburg - HITW Williamsburg
292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Brekkie Roll
|$17.00
bacon, fried egg, sharp cheddar, onion jam, tomato aioli
|OG Beef Burger
|$18.00
6oz beef patty, smoked bacon, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, sharp white cheddar
served with fries
|Cheesy Burger
|$16.00
6oz beef patty, double cheese, bibb lettuce and tomato, pickles, ketchup
served with fries
OverGreens - Prospect Park
193 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|OverGreen Bowl
|$12.95
Kale, wild rice, apples, sweet potato, almonds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
|Smart Body Smoothie
|$9.95
Spinach, banana, kiwi and choice of milk
|OverGreen Juice
|$8.95
Kale, celery, pineapple, lemon and apple
Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave
1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|22. cornucopia roll
|$13.00
corned beef, baby corn, jalapeno, topped with glazed corned beef.
|Creamy Asparagous Soup
|$5.00
Creamy Asparagus Soup served with crunchy onions.
|9. chicken dog
|$5.00
Chicken frank grilled to perfection, wrapped sushi roll style.
Cafe Rue Dix - 1451 Bedford Ave
1451 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
|$22.00
Portobello mushrooms, pesto & roasted peppers on ciabatta. Choice of fries or green salad.
|Tuna Burger
|$26.00
Spiced yellowfin tuna, shredded kale, and pickle mayo. Choice of fries or green salad.
|Rue Dix Burger
|$24.00
Spiced ground rib eye. choice of cheddar, bleu, or swiss cheese. Choice of fries or salad.
Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pita
|$0.00
|Extra Pita W W
|$0.50
|Avgolemono
|$8.00
HOMETOWN CATERING
87 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE
|$10.00
Pork, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Aged Aurecchio Provolone
(EACH)
|PULLED PORK (PER LB)
|$32.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder w/Texas Pete Hot Sauce, Distilled White Vinegar, Pineapple Juice
|STICKY BBQ SAUCE
|$0.00
Kansas City Style Sweet & Sticky
Canteen at Chelsea Piers Fitness - Bond Street
33 Bond Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Peach Melba Overnight Oats
|$6.50
mixed berry compote, oats, peach compote
|Savory- Energy Bites- Choco Chia Almond Crunch
|$2.25
cacao nibs, cocoa powder, quinoa, almond butter, chia seeds, dark chocolate chips, sliced almonds
|New School Sandwich
|$8.50
baked egg, paprika aioli, cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato, brioche bun
Charm Bar and Restaurant - 448 Dean Street
448 Dean Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|D'usse So Myself
|$12.00
D'usse cheesecake (brownstone bakery)
|Guava Cauliflower Fried Chicken
|$24.00
jasmine rice and steamed broccoli
|Lamb Chops
|$36.00
with mashed potatoes and brussel sprouts
Paper Plate 103 N 3rd Street - Williamsburg Market
103 N 3rd Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Double Smash Burger
|$12.00
Two Brisket/Short-rib blend patties, american cheese, pickles, fried onions, special sauce, potato roll
|Single Smash Burger
|$9.00
Brisket/Short-rib blend patty, american cheese, pickles, fried onions, special sauce, potato roll
|Classic Fries
|$4.25
Crispy Shoestring Fries
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Tacos Pescado
|$16.00
Crispy Fish, Guacamole, corn Pico de Gallo, pasilla sauce, Chipotle mayo
|TACOS MUSHROOMS
|$13.00
Cremini and shitake, corn, melted cheese, pico de Gallo and avocado salsa.
|Burrito
|$16.00
White rice, black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled red onions, pickled jalapeños, shredded cheese, salsa roja all wrapped in a flour tortilla
Russ & Daughters Brooklyn
141 Flushing Avenue, BROOKLYN
|Popular items
|Cream Cheese
|$6.00
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
|Matzo Ball
|$6.00
Arrives cold. Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
|Bagels
|$0.00
When it comes to New York bagels, Russ & Daughters represents the real thing. We make our bagels in the most traditional way – they’re boiled and then perfectly baked. Layer our smoked salmon on top for “the best bagel and lox in New York” (according to New York Magazine). PLEASE NOTE WE SOMETIMES RUN OUT OF CERTAIN FLAVORS AND WILL SUBSTITUTE AS NECESSARY.
MAKI by AKIMORI - 557 Kings Highway
557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Trust Five
|$50.00
Chef's Choice of 5 maki rolls
|Bluefin Tuna Flight
|$45.00
All 3 parts of the Bluefin Tuna.
Otoro Nigiri (2pc), Chutoro Nigiri (2pc), Akami Nigiri (2pc) & a Negi Toro Roll.
|Trust the Chef
|$70.00
Chef's choice of seasonal sashimi (8pcs), nigiri (8pcs) , and maki roll (8pcs)
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chilo's - Bed-Stuy
323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|COCHINITA TACO
|$5.50
Pork shoulder braised in banana leaves with achiote, sour orange juice, tequila, Mexican cinnamon, cloves, garlic, and black pepper. Garnished with pickled red onions and pickled jalapeños. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|FISH TACO
|$7.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|SMOKED BEEF TACO
|$6.25
Beef brisket roasted with our house chili rub and house smoked with apple wood. It is garnished with pickled red onions. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
Ace's Pizza - 637 Driggs Avenue
637 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Pepperoni (Medium)
|$20.00
loads of crispy pepperoni cups.
8X10 cut in 6
|Cheese (Large)
|$25.00
classic cheese or create your own pizza
10'' X 14'' Cut In 10
|Cheese (Medium)
|$16.00
Ace's Cheese Blend & Tomato Sauce
8X10 Cut In 6
Coffee Redefined
2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Sourdough No Topping
|$12.50
Available for Friday pickup only after 11 AM.
|Chocolate Babka Loaf
|$18.00
Weekend pickup or upstate delivery only.
Available late Thursday - early Friday.
|Sourdough W/ Everything Spice
|$13.25
Available for Friday pickup only after 11 AM.
Saraghina Bakery
433 Halsey St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fior di Latte Gelato
|$13.00
The best pairing for our Torta di Mele or to enjoy on its own.
*NOTE: Any cancellation must be made at least 48 hours prior to scheduled pickup, otherwise the order is non-refundable. No exceptions.
|Crostata di Lamponi 9"
|$44.00
Our Italian classic: Flaky, made-from-scratch crust filled with raspberry jam (9 inches).
Custom inscriptions NOT available.
*NOTE: Any cancellation must be made at least 48 hours prior to scheduled pickup, otherwise the order is non-refundable. No exceptions.
|Sorry I was Flaky
|$0.00
Need to apologize for something, but you're unsure how? Nothing beats a box of croissants!
Includes: Plain, Chocolate, Almond, Pistachio, Praline, Raspberry, Apricot Croissants, Apricot Cornetto
*Should an item be out of inventory, it will be replaced with something of equal or additional value.
*NOTE: Any cancellation must be made at least 48 hours prior to scheduled pickup, otherwise the order is non-refundable. No exceptions.
HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY
87 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|SPARE RIBS
|$15.00
1/2 lb Pork Spare Ribs
|KOREAN RIBS
|$16.00
3 PORK RIBS
Tangy Korean BBQ Sauce, Scallions, Crunchy Garlic, Shallots and Cashews
|PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$16.00
Toasted Sesame Roll, Spicy Ranch, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Crispy Fried Onions
Urbanbelly at Williamsburg Market
103 North 3rd Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Spicy Korean Rice Cake Soup
|$17.00
chicken katsu, pork broth, fish cake, mango
contains fish, soy, wheat
|Togarashi Fries
|$11.00
waffle fries, togarashi spices, curry mayo
contains egg, fish, sesame, soy
|Phat Noodle
|$20.00
udon noodles, lemongrass chicken, pork, poached shrimp, scrambled eggs, kimchi
contains egg, fish, shellfish, soy
Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|SESAME CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce & rice of your choice
|CLASSIC BEEF
|$17.45
Served W vegetables and Sauce of your choice
|PRIME BEEF FRIES
|$14.90
Fresh made fries topped w. Pulled beef
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Dry Fried Long Bean
|$14.00
pickled vegetable, gorund pork
|Traditional Eggrolls (Vegetarian)
|$13.00
cilantro, cabbage, mushroom, duck sauce
|Angry Pig
|$16.00
Chinese hanging pork, smoked tofu, snap pea, egg, ginger
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
That Sushi Spot - 3004 Avenue L
3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$7.00
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
|California Roll
|$6.00
Kani, avocado, cucumber.
|Large Poke Bowl
|$17.00
HAMBURGERS
Walter's
166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Walter's Burger
|$21.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
|Little Gem
|$16.00
Preserved lemon vinaigrette, walnuts, radish, mint, fiore sardo
|Tuscan Caesar
|$16.00
Caesar dressing, parmesan croutons, white anchovy