Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu salad in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve tofu salad

Organic Tofu Salad image

 

Glaze - Williamsburg

145 N 4th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Organic Tofu Salad$11.50
Organic extra firm tofu, citrus marinaded and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
More about Glaze - Williamsburg
White Tiger image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger

601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
Takeout
DINNER SALAD - Tofu$19.00
Green leaf salad, carrots, cucumber, watercress, wakame (seaweed salad), avocado, sauteed tofu with sesame sauce
More about White Tiger
Consumer pic

 

Banhmigos Sandwiches

636 Park Place, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Vermicelli Salad$10.75
Vegan. The oil is only used to fry tofu so there is no meat-oil cross contamination. Silky soft tofu texture and slightly sweet
More about Banhmigos Sandwiches
Item pic

 

One More Charm Thai

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Larb Tofu (Spicy Tofu Salad) (GF) / Spicy **$12.00
Steamed tofu, white mushroom, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, culantro, cilantro and scallions, with thai chili-lime dressing.
More about One More Charm Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Sashimi

Bulgogi

Beef Short Ribs

Baklava

Corn Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

Crispy Chicken

Lasagna

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston