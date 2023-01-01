Tofu salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve tofu salad
Glaze - Williamsburg
145 N 4th St, Brooklyn
|Organic Tofu Salad
|$11.50
Organic extra firm tofu, citrus marinaded and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger
601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn
|DINNER SALAD - Tofu
|$19.00
Green leaf salad, carrots, cucumber, watercress, wakame (seaweed salad), avocado, sauteed tofu with sesame sauce
Banhmigos Sandwiches
636 Park Place, Brooklyn
|Tofu Vermicelli Salad
|$10.75
Vegan. The oil is only used to fry tofu so there is no meat-oil cross contamination. Silky soft tofu texture and slightly sweet