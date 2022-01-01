Tom yum soup in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Item pic

 

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom yum seafood soup (*)$17.00
Mixed seafood (scallops, mussels, shrimp, calamari) in hot and sour soup, rice noodles and vegetables.
Tom yum soup (GF)$0.00
Hot and sour soup with shrimp, Thai herbs and chili
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Nora Thai image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$11.00
Chicken broth, bean sprouts, scallions, peanuts, cilantro, chili with Ground Chicken or Ground Pork, Sliced Chicken or Sliced Pork, & Shrimp and choice of noodles (Pad Thai, flat rice noodles, egg noodles or glass noodles)
More about Nora Thai
Item pic

 

FUKUROU - BROOKLYN

105 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tom Yum Thai Noodle Soup (GF)$15.95
Clear broth with rice noodle , minced pork , pork ball , chili powder , peanut ,lime , sugar , fish sauce , fried poach egg , scallions , and fried dumpling sheet (No GF)
More about FUKUROU - BROOKLYN
Item pic

 

One More Charm Thai

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle Soup / Spicy*$18.95
Rice noodle, BBQ pork, beansprout, peanut, scallion, cilantro and crispy wonton.
More about One More Charm Thai

