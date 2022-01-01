Tom yum soup in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve tom yum soup
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Tom yum seafood soup (*)
|$17.00
Mixed seafood (scallops, mussels, shrimp, calamari) in hot and sour soup, rice noodles and vegetables.
|Tom yum soup (GF)
|$0.00
Hot and sour soup with shrimp, Thai herbs and chili
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$11.00
Chicken broth, bean sprouts, scallions, peanuts, cilantro, chili with Ground Chicken or Ground Pork, Sliced Chicken or Sliced Pork, & Shrimp and choice of noodles (Pad Thai, flat rice noodles, egg noodles or glass noodles)
FUKUROU - BROOKLYN
105 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tom Yum Thai Noodle Soup (GF)
|$15.95
Clear broth with rice noodle , minced pork , pork ball , chili powder , peanut ,lime , sugar , fish sauce , fried poach egg , scallions , and fried dumpling sheet (No GF)