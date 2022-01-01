Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve tomato salad

Seamore's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corn + Cucumber + Tomato Salad$10.00
More about Seamore's
Item pic

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE OF TOMATO ONION SALAD$4.50
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato,Olives,Capers and Red Onion Salad$13.00
More about Pizza Plus
Item pic

 

Brooklyn Bagel -BP

5702 18th ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Onion Salad
More about Brooklyn Bagel -BP
Item pic

 

The Original John's Deli

2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Salad$0.00
More about The Original John's Deli
Item pic

 

Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Onion Salad
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Burgers

Quinoa Salad

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Noodle Soup

Po Boy

Drunken Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1642 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1642 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (525 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (843 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston