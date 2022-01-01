Tomato soup in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about Soup N Burger
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|Tomato Soup
|$10.99
Creamy tomatoes blended with perfect amount of spice,served with parmesan cheese
More about Shan
Shan
191 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Egg & Tomato Soup 番茄煎蛋汤
|$15.00
Gluten Free, Vegetarian. Fried egg with tomato and greens.
More about Vineapple
Vineapple
71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Tomato Soup
|$8.00
Vegan! Served with Crusty Bread.
More about FancyFree
FancyFree
71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese
|$16.00
Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Whole Grain Mustard, Sourdough
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Tomato Rice soup ★ ★ ★
|$7.99
People travel for miles to have a bowl of our famous tomato rice soup.
More about The Sandwich Shop
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Sandwich Shop
658A Grand St, Brooklyn
|Creamy Tomato Soup