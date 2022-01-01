Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve tomato soup

Tomato Soup image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Soup$10.99
Creamy tomatoes blended with perfect amount of spice,served with parmesan cheese
More about Soup N Burger
Item pic

 

Shan

191 Smith St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg & Tomato Soup 番茄煎蛋汤$15.00
Gluten Free, Vegetarian. Fried egg with tomato and greens.
More about Shan
Tomato Soup image

 

Vineapple

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Soup$8.00
Vegan! Served with Crusty Bread.
More about Vineapple
FancyFree image

 

FancyFree

71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese$16.00
Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Whole Grain Mustard, Sourdough
More about FancyFree
Item pic

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Rice soup ★ ★ ★$7.99
People travel for miles to have a bowl of our famous tomato rice soup.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
The Sandwich Shop image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Sandwich Shop

658A Grand St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (1962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Creamy Tomato Soup
More about The Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

Basarvdogim Sushi

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Rice Soup$4.00
Cream of tomato soup, seasoned with fresh herbs, topped with white rice.
More about Basarvdogim Sushi

