Tonkatsu in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve tonkatsu

Item pic

 

Ozakaya

635 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tonkatsu Don$17.00
Deep-fried sliced breaded pork, homemade brown sauce, ginger, shredded cabbage and sesame seed.
Tonkatsu Curry$19.00
Breaded fried pork with Homemade curry, served with white rice, fried onion, scallion and Beni Shoga.
More about Ozakaya
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tonkatsu Dinner Bento$17.50
More about Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
Item pic

 

1 OR 8 - Fort Greene

229 Dekalb, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tonkatsu$18.00
Breaded deep fried pork cutlet.
More about 1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
Consumer pic

 

HIBINO Brooklyn

333 Henry Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tonkatsu.$24.00
Panko breaded and fried pork loin served with tonkatsu sauce. :lunch special: served with rice, miso soup, and mini obanzai
Tonkatsu$24.00
Panko-breaded and fried pork loin with tonkatsu sauce (side) Does NOT come with Rice. Please order additionally.
More about HIBINO Brooklyn
Item pic

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TRAD ROOM

266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TONKATSU BOWL$18.00
Deep fried MUGI FUJI PORK loin over rice
More about TRAD ROOM

Map

Map

