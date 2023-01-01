Tonkatsu in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve tonkatsu
Ozakaya
635 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tonkatsu Don
|$17.00
Deep-fried sliced breaded pork, homemade brown sauce, ginger, shredded cabbage and sesame seed.
|Tonkatsu Curry
|$19.00
Breaded fried pork with Homemade curry, served with white rice, fried onion, scallion and Beni Shoga.
Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tonkatsu Dinner Bento
|$17.50
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
229 Dekalb, Brooklyn
|Tonkatsu
|$18.00
Breaded deep fried pork cutlet.
HIBINO Brooklyn
333 Henry Street, Brooklyn
|Tonkatsu.
|$24.00
Panko breaded and fried pork loin served with tonkatsu sauce. :lunch special: served with rice, miso soup, and mini obanzai
|Tonkatsu
|$24.00
Panko-breaded and fried pork loin with tonkatsu sauce (side) Does NOT come with Rice. Please order additionally.