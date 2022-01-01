Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve tostadas

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chilo's - Bed-Stuy

323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TOSTADA$12.00
Boneless skinless chicken thighs roasted with our house chili rub. Served with black bean puree, iceberg lettuce, queso fresco, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, Radish, pickled onions, pickled jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
AVOCADO TOSTADA$11.00
Sliced avocado, black bean puree, iceberg lettuce, queso fresco, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, , radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
NOPALES TOSTADA$11.00
Roasted nopales (cactus), avocado, pico de gallo, crema, and queso fresco. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, , radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's - Bed-Stuy
Consumer pic

 

Colonia Verde

219 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Trout Ceviche Tostada$18.00
More about Colonia Verde
Item pic

 

Chilo's Greenwood

740 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
AVOCADO TOSTADA$11.00
Sliced avocado, black bean puree, iceberg lettuce, queso fresco, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's Greenwood
Fonda Brooklyn image

 

Fonda Brooklyn - Park Slope

434 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostadas De Carne$13.95
More about Fonda Brooklyn - Park Slope
Consumer pic

 

The Cactus Shop

231 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TOSTADA DE POLLO$17.00
More about The Cactus Shop

