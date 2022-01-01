Tostadas in Brooklyn
Chilo's - Bed-Stuy
323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|CHICKEN TOSTADA
|$12.00
Boneless skinless chicken thighs roasted with our house chili rub. Served with black bean puree, iceberg lettuce, queso fresco, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, Radish, pickled onions, pickled jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|AVOCADO TOSTADA
|$11.00
Sliced avocado, black bean puree, iceberg lettuce, queso fresco, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, , radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
|NOPALES TOSTADA
|$11.00
Roasted nopales (cactus), avocado, pico de gallo, crema, and queso fresco. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, , radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
Chilo's Greenwood
740 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|AVOCADO TOSTADA
|$11.00
Sliced avocado, black bean puree, iceberg lettuce, queso fresco, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
Fonda Brooklyn - Park Slope
434 7th Ave, Brooklyn
|Tostadas De Carne
|$13.95
The Cactus Shop
231 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn
|TOSTADA DE POLLO
|$17.00