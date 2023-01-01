Tuna steaks in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve tuna steaks
BKLYN Blend - Livonia
601 livonia ave, Brooklyn
|Navy Yard Tuna Steak Salad
|$16.50
Tuna steak, red leaf lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, onions, cranberries, cucumbers, green apples
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger
601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn
|Dinner Salad - tuna steak (mrare)
|$22.00
BKLYN Blend - Tompkins
194 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Navy Yard Tuna Steak Sandwich
|$14.00
Tuna steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle sauce
|Navy Yard Tuna Steak Salad
|$16.50
Tuna steak, red leaf lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, onions, cranberries, cucumbers, green apples
PIZZA • PASTA
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Fish -Fresh tuna steak in a orange citrus picatta sauce with little neck clams & sautéed string beans
|$29.95