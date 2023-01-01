Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna steaks in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve tuna steaks

BKLYN Blend - Livonia

601 livonia ave, Brooklyn

Navy Yard Tuna Steak Salad$16.50
Tuna steak, red leaf lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, onions, cranberries, cucumbers, green apples
More about BKLYN Blend - Livonia
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger

601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
Dinner Salad - tuna steak (mrare)$22.00
More about White Tiger
BKLYN Blend - Tompkins

194 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Navy Yard Tuna Steak Sandwich$14.00
Tuna steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle sauce
Navy Yard Tuna Steak Salad$16.50
Tuna steak, red leaf lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, onions, cranberries, cucumbers, green apples
More about BKLYN Blend - Tompkins
PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Fish -Fresh tuna steak in a orange citrus picatta sauce with little neck clams & sautéed string beans$29.95
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
The Bay Cafe -

2 Neptune Avenue, Brooklyn

Pepper Crusted Tuna Steak$46.00
If you enjoy steak, you will love this black pepper crusted Ahi tuna steak,
always prepared medium rare
More about The Bay Cafe -

