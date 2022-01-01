Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Blue Star Parlor image

 

Blue Star Parlor

1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Americano$3.75
Iced Latte$5.50
Latte$4.50
More about Blue Star Parlor
Pure Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pure Bistro

88 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TURKEY BACON OMELETTE$11.00
omelette with turkey bacon, onions, & peppers
More about Pure Bistro
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Market Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn

