Turkey bacon in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about Soup N Burger
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Blue Star Parlor
Blue Star Parlor
1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|Iced Americano
|$3.75
|Iced Latte
|$5.50
|Latte
|$4.50
More about Pure Bistro
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pure Bistro
88 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|TURKEY BACON OMELETTE
|$11.00
omelette with turkey bacon, onions, & peppers
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Market Salad
|$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.