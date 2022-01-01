Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger$11.99
Turkey patty,lettuce,tomato,red onion,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Bear Burgers image

 

Bear Burgers

8923 Flatlands ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Burger$9.00
Fresh ground turkey patty- lettuce- tomato-onion-ketchup-mayo American cheese-Mayo- Ketchup on a potato bun
More about Bear Burgers
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Burger$13.00
Half pound ground turkey topped with with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a multi-grain roll*.
*limited daily supply of multi-grain roll--will otherwise be served on standard seeded bun
More about Abilene
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Burger$13.95
Fresh turkey meat mixed with green peppers & red onion, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco & chipotle mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Stewart's All American Restaurant image

 

Stewart's All American Restaurant

8518 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger (white)$8.49
More about Stewart's All American Restaurant
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Burger (white)$8.99
More about Mike's Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Soup

Lobsters

Pies

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Arepas

Waffles

Shawarma

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (478 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston