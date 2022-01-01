Turkey burgers in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve turkey burgers
More about Soup N Burger
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|Turkey Burger
|$11.99
Turkey patty,lettuce,tomato,red onion,pickle
More about Bear Burgers
Bear Burgers
8923 Flatlands ave, Brooklyn
|Turkey Burger
|$9.00
Fresh ground turkey patty- lettuce- tomato-onion-ketchup-mayo American cheese-Mayo- Ketchup on a potato bun
More about Abilene
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
Half pound ground turkey topped with with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a multi-grain roll*.
*limited daily supply of multi-grain roll--will otherwise be served on standard seeded bun
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Turkey Burger
|$13.95
Fresh turkey meat mixed with green peppers & red onion, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco & chipotle mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries or side salad.
More about Stewart's All American Restaurant
Stewart's All American Restaurant
8518 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Turkey Burger (white)
|$8.49