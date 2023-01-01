Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey salad in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve turkey salad

Consumer pic

 

Mike’s Royal Diner

7609 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Diet Sliced Turkey Salad$14.95
More about Mike’s Royal Diner
Banner pic

 

Moishe's Place

868 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TURKEY SALAD$15.60
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles.
Russian Dressing on the side
Served Cold
More about Moishe's Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Muffins

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Teriyaki

Sorbet

Cucumber Salad

Cheese Pizza

Collard Greens

Flan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (566 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston