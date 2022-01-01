Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla cake in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve vanilla cake

Item pic

 

Saraghina Bakery

433 Halsey St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Cake 8"$65.00
Layered vanilla cake with mascarpone frosting. A great simple option for celebrations!
Custom inscriptions available.
More about Saraghina Bakery
Item pic

 

Ice Cream House - Boro Park - 2 Church Avenue

2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
6" ICE CREAM CAKE (Vanilla & Chocolate)$29.99
Cake color and design may vary.
8" ICE CREAM CAKE (Vanilla & Chocolate)$40.99
Cake color and design may vary.
10" ICE CREAM CAKE (Vanilla & Chocolate)$51.99
Cake color and design may vary.
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park - 2 Church Avenue
Item pic

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg - 873 Bedford Avenue

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
6" ICE CREAM CAKE (Vanilla & Chocolate)$29.99
Cake color and design may vary.
8" ICE CREAM CAKE (Vanilla & Chocolate)$40.99
Cake color and design may vary.
10" ICE CREAM CAKE (Vanilla & Chocolate)$51.99
Cake color and design may vary.
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg - 873 Bedford Avenue
Item pic

 

Ice Cream House - Flatbush - 1725 Avenue M,

1725 Avenue M,, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
6" ICE CREAM CAKE (Vanilla & Chocolate)$29.99
Cake color and design may vary.
8" ICE CREAM CAKE (Vanilla & Chocolate)$40.99
Cake color and design may vary.
More about Ice Cream House - Flatbush - 1725 Avenue M,

