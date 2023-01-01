Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan soup in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve vegan soup

Item pic

 

OverGreens - Prospect Park

193 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Soup (Vegan)$7.95
16oz, served with a slice of bread
More about OverGreens - Prospect Park
Item pic

 

Edith's Sandwich Counter

495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Golden Cauliflower Soup (Vegan)$8.00
Cauliflower, potato, onion, garlic, vegetable stock, and warm spices topped with a mint chutney.
More about Edith's Sandwich Counter
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene Bar

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Split Pea Soup (Vegan)$8.00
More about Abilene Bar
White Tiger image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger

601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Mushroom Soup (vegan)$20.00
Korean Miso Stew with Mushrooms, Vegetables, and Tofu, served with Rice and Kimchi
More about White Tiger
Olea image

TAPAS

OLEA

171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Pumpkin and Chickpea Soup$11.00
pureed Pumpkin and Chickpeas topped with pomegranate-glazed chickpeas and pumpkin seeds.
More about OLEA
Sereneco image

 

Sereneco - Greenpoint

113 Franklin Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Butternut Squash Soup$12.00
coconut milk, pistachio dukkha spice, pickled squash
More about Sereneco - Greenpoint

