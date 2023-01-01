Vegan soup in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve vegan soup
More about OverGreens - Prospect Park
OverGreens - Prospect Park
193 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Lentil Soup (Vegan)
|$7.95
16oz, served with a slice of bread
More about Edith's Sandwich Counter
Edith's Sandwich Counter
495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
|Golden Cauliflower Soup (Vegan)
|$8.00
Cauliflower, potato, onion, garlic, vegetable stock, and warm spices topped with a mint chutney.
More about White Tiger
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger
601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Mushroom Soup (vegan)
|$20.00
Korean Miso Stew with Mushrooms, Vegetables, and Tofu, served with Rice and Kimchi
More about OLEA
TAPAS
OLEA
171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Vegan Pumpkin and Chickpea Soup
|$11.00
pureed Pumpkin and Chickpeas topped with pomegranate-glazed chickpeas and pumpkin seeds.