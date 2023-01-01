Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable tempura in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

Item pic

 

Ozakaya

635 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetables Curry (Tempura)$16.00
Vegetables tempura with Homemade curry. Served with white rice, fried onion, scallion and Beni Shoga.
More about Ozakaya
Item pic

 

1 OR 8 - Fort Greene

229 Dekalb, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$15.00
Shrimp, onion, maitake and corn tempura with tempura sauce (Vegetable may change depending on the day).
More about 1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Vegetable Tempura$16.95
sweet potato, asparagus, zucchini
served with a california roll, salad, & miso soup.
More about Sushi Ta'eem
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Vegetables$7.50
Assorted tempura vegetables served with Arirang tempura sauce
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Brooklyn

