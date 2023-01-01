Vegetable tempura in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
More about Ozakaya
Ozakaya
635 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Vegetables Curry (Tempura)
|$16.00
Vegetables tempura with Homemade curry. Served with white rice, fried onion, scallion and Beni Shoga.
More about 1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
229 Dekalb, Brooklyn
|Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$15.00
Shrimp, onion, maitake and corn tempura with tempura sauce (Vegetable may change depending on the day).
More about Sushi Ta'eem
SOUPS • SUSHI
Sushi Ta'eem
1307 Ave J, Brooklyn
|Mixed Vegetable Tempura
|$16.95
sweet potato, asparagus, zucchini
served with a california roll, salad, & miso soup.