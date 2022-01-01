Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian sandwiches in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve vegetarian sandwiches

Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene Bar

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Reuben Sandwich$13.50
Avocado, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and russian dressing on grilled sourdough bread.
More about Abilene Bar
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick - Prospect Heights

341 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (2476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken Sandwich$11.00
*Our New Special*
Sweet Chili Glazed veggie Chicken on a potato bun topped with iceberg lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro and lime mayo
Vegetarian BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with jack cheese, crispy shallots, and pickled jalapenos. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
More about Sweet Chick - Prospect Heights
Consumer pic

 

baba cool - williamsburg

47 Withers St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
rosemary mushrooms, cheddar scrambled eggs, wild arugula, toasted brioche
More about baba cool - williamsburg
Consumer pic

 

baba cool - fort greene

64 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
rosemary mushrooms, white cheddar scrambled eggs, wild arugula, toasted brioche
More about baba cool - fort greene

