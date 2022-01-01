Vegetarian sandwiches in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve vegetarian sandwiches
GRILL
Abilene Bar
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Vegetarian Reuben Sandwich
|$13.50
Avocado, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and russian dressing on grilled sourdough bread.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Sweet Chick - Prospect Heights
341 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Vegetarian Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
*Our New Special*
Sweet Chili Glazed veggie Chicken on a potato bun topped with iceberg lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro and lime mayo
|Vegetarian BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Topped with jack cheese, crispy shallots, and pickled jalapenos. Served on a Martin's potato roll.
baba cool - williamsburg
47 Withers St, Brooklyn
|Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich
|$15.00
rosemary mushrooms, cheddar scrambled eggs, wild arugula, toasted brioche