Veggie burgers in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve veggie burgers

FancyFree image

 

FancyFree

71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
Veggie Burger$16.00
Black Bean, Quinoa, Poblano and Bell Pepper Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sauteed Peppers. Side Fries or Salad
Burger$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
More about FancyFree
Bonnie's Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Western Burger$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
Burger$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
Bonnie's Burger$18.00
Roasted Peppers | Caramalized Onions |
Provolone Cheese | Buffalo Sauce
More about Bonnie's Grill
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Abilene Cobb$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
Classic Burger$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
More about Abilene
Holy Schnitzel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Flake Schnitzel$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
Dozen Wings$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
More about Holy Schnitzel
Buttermilk Channel image

 

Buttermilk Channel

524 court street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (4368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cornbread$7.00
Served with maple-chili butter.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles, spicy savoy cabbage slaw & French fries.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
More about Buttermilk Channel
Veggie Burger image

 

Eugene and Co.

397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$14.00
Black bean and onion patty with Oats, and Panko, Turmeric, Curry powder, Black pepper, liquid smoke, garlic powder and Ancho powder,
Toppings: Smoked Cashew Cheese Sauce made with Cashews Oatmilk, liquid Smoke, Turmeric
Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Smoked Paprika Mayo, Brioche
More about Eugene and Co.
Consumer pic

 

Home Frite

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Original Fries$7.00
NYC's best-selling Fries, thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, skin-on, and fried twice, served with choice of signature dipping sauce.
Truffle Fries$8.00
Thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, and fried twice, tossed in black truffle oil, parmesan cheese & parsley. Served with a side of lemon garlic aioli.
Burger$6.50
Fresh ground beef seared with caramelized onions, topped with pickles and secret sauce on toasted brioche bun.
More about Home Frite
Ebb & Flow Bakery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ebb & Flow Bakery

159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Orange Juice$3.50
100% orange juice
Wings$16.00
free range chicken wings, with ranch, celery & carrot. Tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce.
Soda$1.50
choose from Coke, Diet Coke, La Croix Tangerine, Ginger Ale or 7-up available in cans.
More about Ebb & Flow Bakery
Estuary image

 

Estuary

159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$18.00
beer battered Norwegian cod, shoestring fries, remoulade
Pier 5 Hot Dog$10.00
Schaller & Weber hot dog, potato bun, shoestring fries
Fried Oysters$15.00
creamed spinach, chipotle aioli
More about Estuary
Stocked Cafe + Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Stocked Cafe + Burgers

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$6.50
Crispy skin-on french fries.
Tater Tots$6.50
Crispy, golden tater tots tossed with garlic and parsley.
Stocked Burger$10.50
Beef patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Market Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Branded Saloon image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Branded Saloon

603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Branded Fries w/Garli & Herbs$9.00
Thick cut fries, fresh garlic, and herbs.
Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.00
Sautéed Beef w/ Onions & peppers w/ Melted Cheese on a fresh baked roll from Brooklyn's Paisano's bakery
Sticky Toffee Puddin$9.00
Walnut & date cake, bourbon butterscotch and creme
More about Branded Saloon
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sea Wolf - Bushwick

19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$36.00
Hot Drawn Butter, Old Bay
Salmon BLT$19.00
BLT, House Made Tartar, English Muffin
Spicy Shrimp Basket$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
More about Sea Wolf - Bushwick
BrooklyNoosh - Persian Restaurant image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

BrooklyNoosh - Persian Restaurant

988 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Kabob$20.00
Marinated grilled chicken kabob skewered with pearl onions and bell peppers. Served with fries, rice, or salad.
Koufteh Ghelgheli$22.00
Persian style meatballs made from a 50/50 mix of house ground lamb and beef. Seasoned with turmeric and saffron.Served with saffron rice and your choice of lentil salad or salad Shirazi.
Khoresh-e Fesenjoon$25.00
Pomegranate and walnut stew with chicken breast and traditional Persian spices. Served with saffron rice and your choice of lentil salad or salad Shirazi.
More about BrooklyNoosh - Persian Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Esme

999 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burger$21.00
White Cheddar, Pickles, L.T.O. & Burger Sauce
Gem Salad$15.00
Radicchio, pear, bleu cheese & walnuts
Burger$17.00
White cheddar, pickles, L.T.O & burger sauce
More about Esme

