Veggie burgers in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve veggie burgers
FancyFree
71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Black Bean, Quinoa, Poblano and Bell Pepper Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sauteed Peppers. Side Fries or Salad
|Burger
|$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Western Burger
|$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
|Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
|Bonnie's Burger
|$18.00
Roasted Peppers | Caramalized Onions |
Provolone Cheese | Buffalo Sauce
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Abilene Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
Holy Schnitzel
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
|Dozen Wings
|$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
Buttermilk Channel
524 court street, Brooklyn
|Cornbread
|$7.00
Served with maple-chili butter.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles, spicy savoy cabbage slaw & French fries.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
Eugene and Co.
397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Black bean and onion patty with Oats, and Panko, Turmeric, Curry powder, Black pepper, liquid smoke, garlic powder and Ancho powder,
Toppings: Smoked Cashew Cheese Sauce made with Cashews Oatmilk, liquid Smoke, Turmeric
Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Smoked Paprika Mayo, Brioche
Home Frite
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Original Fries
|$7.00
NYC's best-selling Fries, thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, skin-on, and fried twice, served with choice of signature dipping sauce.
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
Thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, and fried twice, tossed in black truffle oil, parmesan cheese & parsley. Served with a side of lemon garlic aioli.
|Burger
|$6.50
Fresh ground beef seared with caramelized onions, topped with pickles and secret sauce on toasted brioche bun.
Ebb & Flow Bakery
159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn
|Orange Juice
|$3.50
100% orange juice
|Wings
|$16.00
free range chicken wings, with ranch, celery & carrot. Tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce.
|Soda
|$1.50
choose from Coke, Diet Coke, La Croix Tangerine, Ginger Ale or 7-up available in cans.
Estuary
159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
beer battered Norwegian cod, shoestring fries, remoulade
|Pier 5 Hot Dog
|$10.00
Schaller & Weber hot dog, potato bun, shoestring fries
|Fried Oysters
|$15.00
creamed spinach, chipotle aioli
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|French Fries
|$6.50
Crispy skin-on french fries.
|Tater Tots
|$6.50
Crispy, golden tater tots tossed with garlic and parsley.
|Stocked Burger
|$10.50
Beef patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Market Salad
|$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
Branded Saloon
603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn
|Branded Fries w/Garli & Herbs
|$9.00
Thick cut fries, fresh garlic, and herbs.
|Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$9.00
Sautéed Beef w/ Onions & peppers w/ Melted Cheese on a fresh baked roll from Brooklyn's Paisano's bakery
|Sticky Toffee Puddin
|$9.00
Walnut & date cake, bourbon butterscotch and creme
Sea Wolf - Bushwick
19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Lobster Roll
|$36.00
Hot Drawn Butter, Old Bay
|Salmon BLT
|$19.00
BLT, House Made Tartar, English Muffin
|Spicy Shrimp Basket
|$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
BrooklyNoosh - Persian Restaurant
988 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Kabob
|$20.00
Marinated grilled chicken kabob skewered with pearl onions and bell peppers. Served with fries, rice, or salad.
|Koufteh Ghelgheli
|$22.00
Persian style meatballs made from a 50/50 mix of house ground lamb and beef. Seasoned with turmeric and saffron.Served with saffron rice and your choice of lentil salad or salad Shirazi.
|Khoresh-e Fesenjoon
|$25.00
Pomegranate and walnut stew with chicken breast and traditional Persian spices. Served with saffron rice and your choice of lentil salad or salad Shirazi.