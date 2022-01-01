Veggie rolls in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot - 3004 Avenue L

3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Tempura Roll (tempura fried)$10.00
avocado, portobello mushroom & carrot, topped with a sauce trio
More about That Sushi Spot - 3004 Avenue L
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Fresh Roll$9.00
Rice Paper Wrap, Lettuce, Mint, Thai Basil, Cucumber, Carrot & Tofu. Honey-Chili Dipping Sauce
More about Nora Thai
Amami Bar & Restaurant image

SUSHI

Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Futo Roll$7.50
Dry Gourd, Asparagus, Cucumber, Pickled Radish, Shiitake Mushroom, Yamagobo
Veggie Tempura Roll$7.50
Asparagus, Kabocha Japanese Pumpkin
Veggie Tempura Hand Roll$7.50
Asparagus, Kabocha Japanese Pumpkin
More about Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roll$11.00
More about Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Rainbow Roll$16.00
Mixed veggie tempura roll with avocado, kanpyo, oshinko, and shiitake on top.
More about Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Weissabi Sushi - 6011 20th Avenue

6011 20th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Veggie Rolls & a Drink$11.99
Pick any two vegetable rolls and get a soda can or water bottle FREE!
More about Weissabi Sushi - 6011 20th Avenue
Restaurant banner

 

Prime Avenue

377 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BEEF & VEGGIE EGG ROLL$4.95
1 pc.
More about Prime Avenue

