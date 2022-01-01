Veggie rolls in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve veggie rolls
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
That Sushi Spot - 3004 Avenue L
3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn
|Veggie Tempura Roll (tempura fried)
|$10.00
avocado, portobello mushroom & carrot, topped with a sauce trio
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Veggie Fresh Roll
|$9.00
Rice Paper Wrap, Lettuce, Mint, Thai Basil, Cucumber, Carrot & Tofu. Honey-Chili Dipping Sauce
SUSHI
Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Veggie Futo Roll
|$7.50
Dry Gourd, Asparagus, Cucumber, Pickled Radish, Shiitake Mushroom, Yamagobo
|Veggie Tempura Roll
|$7.50
Asparagus, Kabocha Japanese Pumpkin
|Veggie Tempura Hand Roll
|$7.50
Asparagus, Kabocha Japanese Pumpkin
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Veggie Roll
|$11.00
Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Veggie Rainbow Roll
|$16.00
Mixed veggie tempura roll with avocado, kanpyo, oshinko, and shiitake on top.
Weissabi Sushi - 6011 20th Avenue
6011 20th Avenue, Brooklyn
|2 Veggie Rolls & a Drink
|$11.99
Pick any two vegetable rolls and get a soda can or water bottle FREE!