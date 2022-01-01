Veggie salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve veggie salad
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
|OMELETTE SANDWICH
|$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Western Burger
|$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
|Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
|Bonnie's Burger
|$18.00
Roasted Peppers | Caramalized Onions |
Provolone Cheese | Buffalo Sauce
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|FRUIT SHAKES
|$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Fries
|$6.75
|Regular Slice
|$3.75
|Mixed Fries
|$6.25
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|Egg & Potato Bagel
|$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
|Make your own Breakfast
|$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
|Egg On a Bagel
|$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
Home Frite
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Original Fries
|$7.00
NYC's best-selling Fries, thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, skin-on, and fried twice, served with choice of signature dipping sauce.
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
Thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, and fried twice, tossed in black truffle oil, parmesan cheese & parsley. Served with a side of lemon garlic aioli.
|Burger
|$6.50
Fresh ground beef seared with caramelized onions, topped with pickles and secret sauce on toasted brioche bun.