Veggie salad in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve veggie salad

Ice Cream House - Boro Park image

 

Ice Cream House - Boro Park

2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
OMELETTE SANDWICH$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park
Bonnie's Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Western Burger$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
Burger$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
Bonnie's Burger$18.00
Roasted Peppers | Caramalized Onions |
Provolone Cheese | Buffalo Sauce
More about Bonnie's Grill
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg image

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
FRUIT SHAKES$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Fries$6.75
Regular Slice$3.75
Mixed Fries$6.25
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Holesome Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Potato Bagel$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
Make your own Breakfast$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
Egg On a Bagel$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
More about Holesome Bagels
Consumer pic

 

Home Frite

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Original Fries$7.00
NYC's best-selling Fries, thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, skin-on, and fried twice, served with choice of signature dipping sauce.
Truffle Fries$8.00
Thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, and fried twice, tossed in black truffle oil, parmesan cheese & parsley. Served with a side of lemon garlic aioli.
Burger$6.50
Fresh ground beef seared with caramelized onions, topped with pickles and secret sauce on toasted brioche bun.
More about Home Frite

