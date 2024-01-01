Veggie sandwiches in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
More about Little Egg
Little Egg
657 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Spring Veggie Sandwich
|$16.00
roasted and pickled vegetable sandwich with feta, herbs, and green tahini on focaccia
More about The Brooklyn Tree - 188 Montrose Ave
The Brooklyn Tree - 188 Montrose Ave
188 Montrose Ave, Brooklyn
|Veggie Loaf Sandwich (vegetarian)
|$16.48
Garbanzo based house specialty with red pepper glaze, Gruyere, seasonal greens and house pickles on a brick oven ciabatta.
|Veggie Sandwich (vegan)
|$14.42
House hummus, avocado, house pickles, and mixed greens on brick oven ciabatta.