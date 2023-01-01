Vermicelli in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve vermicelli
Banhmigos Sandwiches
636 Park Place, Brooklyn
|Grilled Pork Vermicelli Salad
|$10.75
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
|Beef Short Ribs Vermicelli Salad
|$11.75
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
|Veggie Chicken Vermicelli Salad
|$10.75
Vegan. Protein are thinly sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.
SOUPS
Falansai
112 Harrison Place, Brooklyn
|Vermicelli Salad
|$5.00
Noodles with a bounty of veggies and herbs. Fish sauce vinaigrette!