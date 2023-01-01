Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve vermicelli

Item pic

 

Banhmigos Sandwiches

636 Park Place, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Pork Vermicelli Salad$10.75
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Beef Short Ribs Vermicelli Salad$11.75
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
Veggie Chicken Vermicelli Salad$10.75
Vegan. Protein are thinly sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.
More about Banhmigos Sandwiches
Item pic

SOUPS

Falansai

112 Harrison Place, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vermicelli Salad$5.00
Noodles with a bounty of veggies and herbs. Fish sauce vinaigrette!
More about Falansai
Item pic

 

Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St

128 Montague St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green curry vermicelli noodles$16.00
Green curry chicken over vermicelli noodles with chicken, basil leaves, brussels spout , broccoli ,bell paper
More about Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St

