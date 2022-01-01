Waffles in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve waffles
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
HITW Williamsburg
292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Pulled Pork Benedict
|$19.00
12 hour slow braised pork, poached eggs, burnt butter hollandaise, beet relish on sourdough
|Wild Mushroom Toast
|$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
|og burger
|$20.00
og burger, 6oz beef patty, crispy double smoked bacon, miso onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, french fries
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
|OMELETTE SANDWICH
|$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
PASTA • SALADS
Piccoli Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
|Bolognese della Nonna
|$18.00
Rigatoni with Grandma's Bolognese sauce
|Fettuccine Cacio e Funghi
|$18.00
Egg fettuccine with wild mushrooms, light cream sauce & pecorino Romano
|Pappardelle
|$18.00
Egg pappardelle with honey-braised short rib rag
Blue Star Parlor
1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|Iced Americano
|$3.75
|Iced Latte
|$5.50
|Latte
|$4.50
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|FRUIT SHAKES
|$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
CHICKEN
Imani
271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn
|Reggae Pasta
|$20.00
Coconut Cream Jerk Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Penne Pasta and Fresh Basil
|Big Red
|$40.00
Mixed Bell Peppers, Carrots, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Chayote and Jasmine Rice
|Oxtail Stew
|$35.00
Butter beans, Cipolline Onions, Baby Carrots, Rice and Peas
Black Forest Brooklyn
181 Smith Street, Brooklyn
|Riesenbrezel
|$12.00
Giant warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.
|Brezel
|$5.00
Warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.
|French Onion
|$9.00
Classic French Onion soup, topped with bread and melted cheese.
Buttermilk Channel
524 court street, Brooklyn
|Cornbread
|$7.00
Served with maple-chili butter.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles, spicy savoy cabbage slaw & French fries.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
Home Frite
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Original Fries
|$7.00
NYC's best-selling Fries, thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, skin-on, and fried twice, served with choice of signature dipping sauce.
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
Thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, and fried twice, tossed in black truffle oil, parmesan cheese & parsley. Served with a side of lemon garlic aioli.
|Burger
|$6.50
Fresh ground beef seared with caramelized onions, topped with pickles and secret sauce on toasted brioche bun.
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn
|4 pcs tender & .....
|$15.99
choice of waffle fries or 2pcs croffle
|Sweet & Spicy Glaze Wing
|$15.99
Hand brushed Sweet ‘n Spicy garlic sauce, crispy garlic chip sprinkle
|Tenders (6pcs)
|$15.99
Choice of one dipping sauce
Black Forest Brooklyn
733 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Jamaican Jerk Jumbo Chicken Wings
6, 12 or 24 wings seasoned with our homemade Jerk sauce based on Ayana’s
Jamaican grandma’s recipe, homemade blue cheese dip, carrots & celery sticks
|Riesenbrezel
|$12.00
Giant warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.
|Brezel
|$5.00
Warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.
Harlem Shake Park Slope
119 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Mini Burger w/ Beef
|$6.00
One patty of proprietary blend of Pat la Frieda Beef, homemade pickles, onions, and special sauce on a buttered and toasted Martin's Potato Roll, served with American cheese.
|Hot Honey Chick
|$9.50
Dark meat, Mike's hot honey, jalapeno pickles, and mayo.
|Cheese Fries
|$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Putnam's Burger
|$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
|Crispy Artichoke Salad
|$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
|Impossible Burger
|$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
CZEN
4410 Ave H, Brooklyn
|CZEN Rolls
|$16.00
Cooked sushi rolls with carrots, avocado, cucumber served with wasabi, ginger, and Dim sum Sauce. Your choice of Oxtail • Shrimp • Mixed Vegetables
|SAKI BRAISED OXTAIL
|$34.00
Slowly cooked w/ czen blend of saki, herbs, spices, carrots & butter beans
served with Rice & Peas and Mixed Vegetables
|HONEY BUTTER GARLIC SHRIMP
|$30.00
Tiger Shrimp sauteed in a white wine, butter & honey garlic sauce.
Served with White Rice and Bok Choy
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Market Salad
|$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn
|Kale & Fire
|$26.00
Mozzarella, Cheddar, garlic confit, habanero peppers.
|Basic Pizza
|$25.00
Classic marinara, Mozzarella, basil and Parmesan
|Wild Mushroom
|$26.00
Mozzarella Goat cheese, Cremini and Shitake Mushrooms.
Mike's Diner
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Cup of Cheese Sauce
|$1.99
|Bottled Snapple/Coke Products
|$2.75
|Hard Roll
|$1.80
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sea Wolf - Bushwick
19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Lobster Roll
|$36.00
Hot Drawn Butter, Old Bay
|Salmon BLT
|$19.00
BLT, House Made Tartar, English Muffin
|Spicy Shrimp Basket
|$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
Catfish
1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Catfish Po'boy
|$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
|Cajun Waffle Fries
|$6.00
w/ Comeback Sauce
|Fried Shrimp Po'boy
|$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
Santo Brúklin
548 Court Street, Brooklyn
|Moqueca - Seafood
|$27.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew prepared with salmon, shrimp, and mussels. Comes with sides of rice & farofa.
Gluten Free
|Hell Yeah! PDQ!
|$10.00
2 pcs of our pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), served with sides of
requeijao, guava jam, and calabresa nduja.
Gluten Free.
|Moqueca - Mushrooms
|$24.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew prepared with shimeiji & shitake mushrooms. Comes with a side of rice & farofa
Gluten Free / Vegan