Dumplings in Downtown Brooklyn
Downtown Brooklyn restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Han Dynasty
NOODLES
Han Dynasty
445 Gold St, Brooklyn
|Dumplings in Chili Oil
|$9.95
Spicy. Steamed pork dumplings in sweet chili sauce, topped with sesame seeds. Chicken or Vegetable option available.
More about Yaso Tangbao - Downtown Brooklyn
DIM SUM • SANDWICHES
Yaso Tangbao - Downtown Brooklyn
148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn
|D5 Soup Dumplings (4) Spicy Pork
|$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
|D4 Soup Dumplings (4) Original Pork
|$4.99
4 steamed pork soup dumplings
|D6 Chicken Soup Dumplings
|$4.99
D6 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken