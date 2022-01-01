Dumplings in Downtown Brooklyn

Go
Downtown Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Downtown Brooklyn restaurants that serve dumplings

Dumplings in Chili Oil image

NOODLES

Han Dynasty

445 Gold St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (6331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dumplings in Chili Oil$9.95
Spicy. Steamed pork dumplings in sweet chili sauce, topped with sesame seeds. Chicken or Vegetable option available.
More about Han Dynasty
D5 Soup Dumplings (4) Spicy Pork image

DIM SUM • SANDWICHES

Yaso Tangbao - Downtown Brooklyn

148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
D5 Soup Dumplings (4) Spicy Pork$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
D4 Soup Dumplings (4) Original Pork$4.99
4 steamed pork soup dumplings
D6 Chicken Soup Dumplings$4.99
D6 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken
More about Yaso Tangbao - Downtown Brooklyn

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown Brooklyn

Wontons

Pork Ribs

Chicken Salad

Chili

Map

More near Downtown Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Clinton Hill

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

South Slope

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gowanus

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Carroll Gardens

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston