DUMBO restaurants you'll love

DUMBO's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Must-try DUMBO restaurants

Seamore's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Montauk Wave Chaser IPA can$7.00
Must be 21 to purchase.
Shrimp Nachos$19.00
corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, lime crema, jalapeno, cilantro, guacamole
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Seamore's
Juliana's image

PIZZA

Juliana's

19 Old Fulton Street, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Matts Mix Salad$14.00
Baby spinach, butter lettuce, tomato, yellow peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives (pitted); EVOO, red wine vinegar and Dijon dressing
Large PS No. 1$32.00
18 inch - Mozzarella, Scamorza affumicata, **pancetta ** (Italian bacon),
scallions and Oregon-grown white truffles in olive oil — no tomato
Large Margherita Pizza$25.00
18 inch - Tomato, mozzarella and basil
More about Juliana's
Westville Dumbo image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville Dumbo

81 Washington St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (6918 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
More about Westville Dumbo
Em Vietnamese Bistro image

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Em Vietnamese Bistro

57 Front Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (613 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GOI CUON$10.00
Summer Rolls made with shrimp, lettuce, mint, cucumber, chives, vermicelli noodles wrapped in rice paper with peanut sauce (2)
HU TIEU KHO$15.00
Dry version of our signature Hu Tieu with minced pork, shrimp, eggs, chives, scallion, fried garlic and beansprouts. Served with soup on the side
CHA GIO$10.00
Cha Gio Crispy Vietnamese Spring Rolls made with pork, shrimp, carrots, glass noodle, onion, taro & wood-ear mushrooms (4)
More about Em Vietnamese Bistro
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

1 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
More about Ample Hills Creamery

