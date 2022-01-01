East Williamsburg restaurants you'll love

INDIA PALE ALE

ABV: 7% • IBU: 40 • SRM: 5 • OG: 14°P

Brewed to celebrate all who make June colorful and to benefit organizations supporting our LGBTQ+ community. Stone fruit aroma bursts out of the glass from the El Dorado, Sabro, Strata hops used in both whirlpool and dry-hop. Fermented with house blend for that hazy yellow pour, we’re so proud to present this beer and to help New Yorkers celebrate Pride - even at a distance.

