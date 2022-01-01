East Williamsburg restaurants you'll love
East Williamsburg's top cuisines
Must-try East Williamsburg restaurants
Interboro Spirits and Ales
942 Grand Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Borough Thorough Hand Sanitizer 12 OZ
|$2.50
Interboro Borough Thorough Hand Sanitizer
Active ingredient: 80% ethanol
Other ingredients: hydrogen peroxide, vegetable glycerin, denatonium benzoate
|Mad Fat Pride 4pk
|$18.00
INDIA PALE ALE
ABV: 7% • IBU: 40 • SRM: 5 • OG: 14°P
Brewed to celebrate all who make June colorful and to benefit organizations supporting our LGBTQ+ community. Stone fruit aroma bursts out of the glass from the El Dorado, Sabro, Strata hops used in both whirlpool and dry-hop. Fermented with house blend for that hazy yellow pour, we’re so proud to present this beer and to help New Yorkers celebrate Pride - even at a distance.
|Bushburg 4pk
|$16.00
PILSNER
ABV: 5% • IBU: 30 • SRM: 6 • OG: 12°P
Hoppy Pilsner brewed with 100% Pilsner malt, German lager yeast and Noble hop varieties. Pours bright pale yellow. Noble aroma with herbal minty noble hop character. Taste is bright and slightly sweet, with a dry grassy finish.
Crispy & refreshing, our neighborhood beer.
Our Wicked Lady
153 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|JuneShine Honey Ginger Lemon Hard Kombucha
|$6.00
This concoction of organic ginger juice, organic honey, and organic lemon was created to satisfy both tastebuds and tummies. If you love classic kombucha, this flavor's for you.
|PINK GIN & SODA
|$8.00
Bright and vibrant in colour, this craft cocktail uses Collective Arts' floral Rhubarb & Hibiscus Gin as its base. Aromatic spices of cinnamon, clove and cardamom balance perfectly with fruity rhubarb. Tart hibiscus and spicy black pepper combine on the palate to complement the nose. Spicy, slightly sweet, and extremely refreshing.
|Zucchini Sticks
|$5.00
small is 4 sticks, large is 8. served with ranch or marinara.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gentle Perch
112 Graham Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Poppers
|$14.00
Sweet'n Spicy or Soy Garlic. No half/half flavors
|Bibim Bowl
|$16.00
sunny side egg, seasonal veggies, bibim sauce, scallions, toasted sesame seeds. choice of sticky rice or glass noodles
|Extra Bao Buns
|$1.00
2 pieces
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Sandwich Shop
658A Grand St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|San Pellegrino
|$3.00
|Route 11 Potato Chips
|$3.75
|El Penzini
Avant Gardner - City Parlor
140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Savage
|$20.00
San Marzano Tomato, Smoked Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushrooms, Calabrese Peppers
|Piggy
|$15.00
Braised Pork Belly, Kimchi, cilantro, Sesame Aioli, Baguette
|2 Doughnuts
|$10.00
Doughnut Plant
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Not today, Maybe Tomorrow Tavern
749 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn