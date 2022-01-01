Fort Greene American restaurants you'll love

Go
Fort Greene restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Fort Greene

Walter's image

HAMBURGERS

Walter's

166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walter's Burger$19.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
Bar Steak$29.00
Fries, mixed greens, horseradish cream, and chimichurri.
Fried Chicken$25.00
Three pieces of fried chicken over garlic mashed potatoes, with bacon gravy and spicy honey
More about Walter's
FancyFree image

 

FancyFree

71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Sauteed Spinach, Coleslaw, House Tartar, Malt Vinegar
More about FancyFree
Dinner Party image

 

Dinner Party

86 South Portland Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sparkling water (bottle)$10.00
Day-old madeleines$3.00
Oyster$3.00
More about Dinner Party

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fort Greene

Kale Salad

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Fort Greene to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Carroll Gardens

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

DUMBO

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston