Fort Greene American restaurants you'll love

HAMBURGERS
Walter's
166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Walter's Burger
|$19.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
|Bar Steak
|$29.00
Fries, mixed greens, horseradish cream, and chimichurri.
|Fried Chicken
|$25.00
Three pieces of fried chicken over garlic mashed potatoes, with bacon gravy and spicy honey
FancyFree
71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Burger
|$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Sauteed Spinach, Coleslaw, House Tartar, Malt Vinegar