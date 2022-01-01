Fort Greene bars & lounges you'll love

Las Santas image

 

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GUACAMOLE CLASICO$15.00
Onion, cilantro, serrano, lime juice, smoked salsa roja
TACOS CARNE ASADA CON QUESO$14.00
Skirt steak rubbed, Crispy cheese, sesame seed oro negro salsa, onions, cilantro
RICE & BEANS$5.00
with queso fresco and pico de Gallo
Walter's image

HAMBURGERS

Walter's

166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walter's Burger$19.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
Bar Steak$29.00
Fries, mixed greens, horseradish cream, and chimichurri.
Fried Chicken$25.00
Three pieces of fried chicken over garlic mashed potatoes, with bacon gravy and spicy honey
FancyFree image

 

FancyFree

71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Sauteed Spinach, Coleslaw, House Tartar, Malt Vinegar
Imani image

CHICKEN

Imani

271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2987 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Delight$18.00
Curry Vegetables, Chickpeas, Okra and Jasmine Rice
Ackee & Salt Fish Spring Roll$15.00
Callaloo, ackee, scotch bonnett sauce
Island Burger$20.00
Caramelized Onions, Pineapple, Cheese, Lettuce, Cassava Fries and Jerk Mayo.
Loreto image

 

Loreto

280 Ashland Place, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fettuccine al Ragu$28.00
BEEF RAGU, PECORINO ROMANO, BASIL
Agnolotti al Formaggio$25.00
BUTTERNUT SQUASH, SAGE, BUTTER SAUCE, ROASTED HAZELNUTS
Orecchiette Broccoli di Rabe$24.00
SWEET SAUSAGE, GREEN PUREE, STRACCIATELLA
Black Forest Brooklyn image

 

Black Forest Brooklyn

733 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wurstplatte$35.00
The works: choice of 4 grilled German sausages and choice of 4 sides
Sausage Basket$14.00
Choice of German grilled sausage, warm kaiser bun, shoe string fries & sauerkraut
Black Forest Burger$16.00
The Black Forest meets Brooklyn: beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, Emmentaler cheese with special sauce on brioche bun & shoestring fries.
Endswell image

FRENCH FRIES

Endswell

773 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (471 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Burger$18.00
House 6oz patty, Quinoa, Carrots, Barley, Celery, Jalepaño, Toasted brioche bun, Roasted tomato, Raclette cheese, Side frites and salad
Miss Ada image

 

Miss Ada

184 Dekalb, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (7944 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Winter Salad Hummus$14.00
roasted butternut squash, shiitake mushrooms, rosemary
Merguez Hummus$14.00
ground lamb, harissa, pickles, shifka
Babaganoush$9.00
ginger aioli, za’atar
