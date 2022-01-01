Fort Greene bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Fort Greene
More about Las Santas
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE CLASICO
|$15.00
Onion, cilantro, serrano, lime juice, smoked salsa roja
|TACOS CARNE ASADA CON QUESO
|$14.00
Skirt steak rubbed, Crispy cheese, sesame seed oro negro salsa, onions, cilantro
|RICE & BEANS
|$5.00
with queso fresco and pico de Gallo
More about Walter's
HAMBURGERS
Walter's
166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Walter's Burger
|$19.00
8oz grilled burger (can add cheddar cheese or bacon), tomato, picked red onion, and lettuce. Served on a seeded potato roll, with fries or a salad.
|Bar Steak
|$29.00
Fries, mixed greens, horseradish cream, and chimichurri.
|Fried Chicken
|$25.00
Three pieces of fried chicken over garlic mashed potatoes, with bacon gravy and spicy honey
More about FancyFree
FancyFree
71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Burger
|$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer Battered Cod, Fries, Sauteed Spinach, Coleslaw, House Tartar, Malt Vinegar
More about Imani
CHICKEN
Imani
271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Vegan Delight
|$18.00
Curry Vegetables, Chickpeas, Okra and Jasmine Rice
|Ackee & Salt Fish Spring Roll
|$15.00
Callaloo, ackee, scotch bonnett sauce
|Island Burger
|$20.00
Caramelized Onions, Pineapple, Cheese, Lettuce, Cassava Fries and Jerk Mayo.
More about Loreto
Loreto
280 Ashland Place, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Fettuccine al Ragu
|$28.00
BEEF RAGU, PECORINO ROMANO, BASIL
|Agnolotti al Formaggio
|$25.00
BUTTERNUT SQUASH, SAGE, BUTTER SAUCE, ROASTED HAZELNUTS
|Orecchiette Broccoli di Rabe
|$24.00
SWEET SAUSAGE, GREEN PUREE, STRACCIATELLA
More about Black Forest Brooklyn
Black Forest Brooklyn
733 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Wurstplatte
|$35.00
The works: choice of 4 grilled German sausages and choice of 4 sides
|Sausage Basket
|$14.00
Choice of German grilled sausage, warm kaiser bun, shoe string fries & sauerkraut
|Black Forest Burger
|$16.00
The Black Forest meets Brooklyn: beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, Emmentaler cheese with special sauce on brioche bun & shoestring fries.
More about Endswell
FRENCH FRIES
Endswell
773 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger
|$18.00
House 6oz patty, Quinoa, Carrots, Barley, Celery, Jalepaño, Toasted brioche bun, Roasted tomato, Raclette cheese, Side frites and salad