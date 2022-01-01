Fort Greene breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Fort Greene

Las Santas image

 

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GUACAMOLE CLASICO$15.00
Onion, cilantro, serrano, lime juice, smoked salsa roja
TACOS CARNE ASADA CON QUESO$14.00
Skirt steak rubbed, Crispy cheese, sesame seed oro negro salsa, onions, cilantro
RICE & BEANS$5.00
with queso fresco and pico de Gallo
More about Las Santas
Dinner Party image

 

Dinner Party

86 South Portland Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sparkling water (bottle)$10.00
Day-old madeleines$3.00
Oyster$3.00
More about Dinner Party
Olea image

TAPAS

Olea

171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farro Pasta$19.00
fresh basil pesto, broccoli rabe, leeks, green peas, spinach, pumpkin, asparagus, housemade ricotta, pecorino cheese toasted walnuts and garlic chips
Vegan Parmesan cheese availabe; (House made, Cashew based, Vegan Parmesan) just ask to make it Vegan
SOUP - Yellow Split Pea$9.00
VEGAN-An Olea Classic since the beginning.
Turnips, carrots, green peas, leeks.
Beet Skordalia on the side to add at home!
Greek Chicken Platter$19.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, marinated beans, pita, feta, tzatziki, tomato, cucumber, red onion, red endive and olives.
More about Olea

