Fort Greene breakfast spots you'll love
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
Popular items
GUACAMOLE CLASICO
$15.00
Onion, cilantro, serrano, lime juice, smoked salsa roja
TACOS CARNE ASADA CON QUESO
$14.00
Skirt steak rubbed, Crispy cheese, sesame seed oro negro salsa, onions, cilantro
RICE & BEANS
$5.00
with queso fresco and pico de Gallo
Dinner Party
86 South Portland Avenue, Brooklyn
Popular items
Sparkling water (bottle)
$10.00
Day-old madeleines
$3.00
Oyster
$3.00
TAPAS
Olea
171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
Popular items
Farro Pasta
$19.00
fresh basil pesto, broccoli rabe, leeks, green peas, spinach, pumpkin, asparagus, housemade ricotta, pecorino cheese toasted walnuts and garlic chips
Vegan Parmesan cheese availabe; (House made, Cashew based, Vegan Parmesan) just ask to make it Vegan
SOUP - Yellow Split Pea
$9.00
VEGAN-An Olea Classic since the beginning.
Turnips, carrots, green peas, leeks.
Beet Skordalia on the side to add at home!
Greek Chicken Platter
$19.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, marinated beans, pita, feta, tzatziki, tomato, cucumber, red onion, red endive and olives.