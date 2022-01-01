Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Fort Greene

Fort Greene restaurants
Fort Greene restaurants that serve caesar salad

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, brioche croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, cumin-Caesar dressing.
More about Las Santas
FancyFree

71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Crisp, Anchovy Crumbs
More about FancyFree

