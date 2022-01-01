Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheesecake in
Fort Greene
/
Brooklyn
/
Fort Greene
/
Cheesecake
Fort Greene restaurants that serve cheesecake
Loreto
280 Ashland Place, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Cheesecake Pudding
$12.00
More about Loreto
TAPAS
OLEA
171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.5
(885 reviews)
T-Day Basque Pumpkin Cheesecake
$13.00
With Maple-bourbon whipped cream
More about OLEA
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Greene
Caesar Salad
Nachos
Kale Salad
French Toast
Pudding
Sweet Potato Fries
Tacos
Veggie Burgers
More near Fort Greene to explore
Williamsburg - North Side
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Bedford Stuyvesant
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bushwick
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Crown Heights
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Midwood
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Carroll Gardens
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
DUMBO
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1815 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(551 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(58 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(568 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(304 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(922 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston