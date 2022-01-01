Kale salad in Fort Greene
Fort Greene restaurants that serve kale salad
HAMBURGERS
Walter's
166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Kale, anchovy, croutons and grana padano cheese.
FancyFree
71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Kale Salad
|$14.00
Queso Fresco, Roasted Corn, Radish, Bell Pepper, Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
TAPAS
Olea
171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Lacinato kale, lemon-olive-oil-caper-sundried tomato dressing, toasted pine nuts, Sicilian sheep's milk pecorino cheese
Black Forest Brooklyn
733 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
|Kale Apple Salad
|$12.00
Kale, apples and roasted almonds on a citrus vinaigrette.