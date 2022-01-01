Kale salad in Fort Greene

Fort Greene restaurants
Toast

Fort Greene restaurants that serve kale salad

Walter's image

HAMBURGERS

Walter's

166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
Kale, anchovy, croutons and grana padano cheese.
More about Walter's
Kale Salad image

 

FancyFree

71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Salad$14.00
Queso Fresco, Roasted Corn, Radish, Bell Pepper, Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
More about FancyFree
Kale Salad image

TAPAS

Olea

171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$13.00
Lacinato kale, lemon-olive-oil-caper-sundried tomato dressing, toasted pine nuts, Sicilian sheep's milk pecorino cheese
More about Olea
Kale Apple Salad image

 

Black Forest Brooklyn

733 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Apple Salad$12.00
Kale, apples and roasted almonds on a citrus vinaigrette.
More about Black Forest Brooklyn
Miss Ada image

 

Miss Ada

184 Dekalb, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (7944 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$14.00
apple, currants, pumpkin seeds, feta cheese, miso-tahini dressing (v)
More about Miss Ada

