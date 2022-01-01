Gowanus restaurants you'll love

Must-try Gowanus restaurants

White Maize image

EMPANADAS

White Maize

277 Smith St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (721 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tostones Vegetarianos$6.89
fried plantains topped with cabbage salad.
Pabellón Vegetariano Arepa$10.56
Avocado, black beans, fried sweet plantains and fresh white cheese.
Parrilla Vegetariana Arepa$10.56
Grilled portabella mushroom, tomato, grilled white cheese and avocado.
More about White Maize
Victor image

 

Victor

285 Nevins St., Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (699 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Oysters$16.00
merguez sausage, breadcrumb, lemon
Green Salad$14.00
salted cucumber, tirokafteri,
pickled shallot,olive oil bread crumbs
Charred Octopus$16.00
olive, fennel, lettuces, pistou
More about Victor
FINBACK Studio x Halftone x Dumpling Up x Invisible Force image

 

FINBACK Studio x Halftone x Dumpling Up x Invisible Force

545 President Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
START HERE : SHIPPING REQUIRED
- PLEASE EXPECT DELAYS DUE TO THE HOLIDAYS
- D.C. ORDERS : ALL CUSTOMERS ARE ALLOWED TO PURCHASE UP TO 1 CASE PER MONTHLY PERIOD. IF THE SAME NAME IS ON TWO DIFFERENT ORDERS IN THE SAME MONTH, YOU WILL BE CONTACTED AND REFUNDED ACCORDINGLY
- GENERAL ORDER REGULATION : YOUR ORDER WILL NOT BE PROCESSED IF A SHIPPING OPTION IS NOT PURCHASED.
Citra Drip$21.00
9% DIPA dry hopped with Citra, & Citra Cryo
4PK
Brainalyzer$20.00
8% DIPA dry hopped with Citra & Mosaic
4PK
More about FINBACK Studio x Halftone x Dumpling Up x Invisible Force
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out image

NOODLES

Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out

437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roast Pork Bao Buns$7.75
Two steamed bao buns with slow-cooked, marinated roasted pork and pickled cucumber.
M&P Pork Dumplings$7.95
Back by popular demand. Shanghai style (thin wrapper) with pork, cilantro, scallion. 6 per order.
General Tso’s Chicken$15.25
A lighter version of the traditional dish; thinly coated chicken stir-fried with broccoli, onions and bell peppers in our sweet and spicy sauce.
More about Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out
Kick Axe Brooklyn image

 

Kick Axe Brooklyn

622 Degraw St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$14.00
Crispy crust that's slightly charred, tangy San Marzano tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzle of olive oil.
MONTAUK SUMMER ALE 12OZ$4.00
The official beer of summers in Montauk, and well, the world! Light caramel malt blended with just the right amount of wheat give this brew a bold, yet refreshing, finish. Experience the season as it was meant to be - celebrated with Montauk Summer Ale.
ABV: 5.6% IBU: 27.8
12 OZ CAN
AVAILABLE MARCH THROUGH AUGUST
UFO WHITE 12OZ$7.50
Light, crisp, refreshing UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced wheat beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 300 years. Brewed with orange peel and coriander, UFO White is the perfect choice for a summer’s barbecue, a night out with friends or any time you're thirsting for something a little different.
5.1 % - ABV
More about Kick Axe Brooklyn
Baba's Pierogies image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Baba's Pierogies

295 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1762 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Latkes$11.25
3 to an order, comes with sour cream and applesauce
Chicken Soup 16oz$9.50
a neighborhood favorite!
Potato and Cheese (9)$14.50
A classic choice and commonly found in European countries that eat pierogies. This is filled with farmer's cheese and potato.
More about Baba's Pierogies
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

604 Union Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (5428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll
1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

305 Nevins St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
More about Ample Hills Creamery

