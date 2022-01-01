Gowanus restaurants you'll love
EMPANADAS
White Maize
277 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Tostones Vegetarianos
|$6.89
fried plantains topped with cabbage salad.
|Pabellón Vegetariano Arepa
|$10.56
Avocado, black beans, fried sweet plantains and fresh white cheese.
|Parrilla Vegetariana Arepa
|$10.56
Grilled portabella mushroom, tomato, grilled white cheese and avocado.
Victor
285 Nevins St., Brooklyn
|Roasted Oysters
|$16.00
merguez sausage, breadcrumb, lemon
|Green Salad
|$14.00
salted cucumber, tirokafteri,
pickled shallot,olive oil bread crumbs
|Charred Octopus
|$16.00
olive, fennel, lettuces, pistou
FINBACK Studio x Halftone x Dumpling Up x Invisible Force
545 President Street, Brooklyn
|START HERE : SHIPPING REQUIRED
- PLEASE EXPECT DELAYS DUE TO THE HOLIDAYS
- D.C. ORDERS : ALL CUSTOMERS ARE ALLOWED TO PURCHASE UP TO 1 CASE PER MONTHLY PERIOD. IF THE SAME NAME IS ON TWO DIFFERENT ORDERS IN THE SAME MONTH, YOU WILL BE CONTACTED AND REFUNDED ACCORDINGLY
- GENERAL ORDER REGULATION : YOUR ORDER WILL NOT BE PROCESSED IF A SHIPPING OPTION IS NOT PURCHASED.
|Citra Drip
|$21.00
9% DIPA dry hopped with Citra, & Citra Cryo
4PK
|Brainalyzer
|$20.00
8% DIPA dry hopped with Citra & Mosaic
4PK
NOODLES
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out
437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Roast Pork Bao Buns
|$7.75
Two steamed bao buns with slow-cooked, marinated roasted pork and pickled cucumber.
|M&P Pork Dumplings
|$7.95
Back by popular demand. Shanghai style (thin wrapper) with pork, cilantro, scallion. 6 per order.
|General Tso’s Chicken
|$15.25
A lighter version of the traditional dish; thinly coated chicken stir-fried with broccoli, onions and bell peppers in our sweet and spicy sauce.
Kick Axe Brooklyn
622 Degraw St, Brooklyn
|Margherita
|$14.00
Crispy crust that's slightly charred, tangy San Marzano tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzle of olive oil.
|MONTAUK SUMMER ALE 12OZ
|$4.00
The official beer of summers in Montauk, and well, the world! Light caramel malt blended with just the right amount of wheat give this brew a bold, yet refreshing, finish. Experience the season as it was meant to be - celebrated with Montauk Summer Ale.
ABV: 5.6% IBU: 27.8
12 OZ CAN
AVAILABLE MARCH THROUGH AUGUST
|UFO WHITE 12OZ
|$7.50
Light, crisp, refreshing UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced wheat beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 300 years. Brewed with orange peel and coriander, UFO White is the perfect choice for a summer’s barbecue, a night out with friends or any time you're thirsting for something a little different.
5.1 % - ABV
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Baba's Pierogies
295 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Potato Latkes
|$11.25
3 to an order, comes with sour cream and applesauce
|Chicken Soup 16oz
|$9.50
a neighborhood favorite!
|Potato and Cheese (9)
|$14.50
A classic choice and commonly found in European countries that eat pierogies. This is filled with farmer's cheese and potato.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, Brooklyn
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll
|1/2 Rack Ribs
|$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.