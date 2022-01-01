Gowanus American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Gowanus
More about Victor
Victor
285 Nevins St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Roasted Oysters
|$16.00
merguez sausage, breadcrumb, lemon
|Green Salad
|$14.00
salted cucumber, tirokafteri,
pickled shallot,olive oil bread crumbs
|Charred Octopus
|$16.00
olive, fennel, lettuces, pistou
More about Kick Axe Brooklyn
Kick Axe Brooklyn
622 Degraw St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$14.00
Crispy crust that's slightly charred, tangy San Marzano tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzle of olive oil.
|MONTAUK SUMMER ALE 12OZ
|$4.00
The official beer of summers in Montauk, and well, the world! Light caramel malt blended with just the right amount of wheat give this brew a bold, yet refreshing, finish. Experience the season as it was meant to be - celebrated with Montauk Summer Ale.
ABV: 5.6% IBU: 27.8
12 OZ CAN
AVAILABLE MARCH THROUGH AUGUST
|UFO WHITE 12OZ
|$7.50
Light, crisp, refreshing UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced wheat beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 300 years. Brewed with orange peel and coriander, UFO White is the perfect choice for a summer’s barbecue, a night out with friends or any time you're thirsting for something a little different.
5.1 % - ABV
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll
|1/2 Rack Ribs
|$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.