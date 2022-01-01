Gowanus bars & lounges you'll love
Victor
285 Nevins St., Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Roasted Oysters
|$16.00
merguez sausage, breadcrumb, lemon
|Green Salad
|$14.00
salted cucumber, tirokafteri,
pickled shallot,olive oil bread crumbs
|Charred Octopus
|$16.00
olive, fennel, lettuces, pistou
FINBACK Studio x Halftone x Dumpling Up x Invisible Force
545 President Street, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|START HERE : SHIPPING REQUIRED
- PLEASE EXPECT DELAYS DUE TO THE HOLIDAYS
- D.C. ORDERS : ALL CUSTOMERS ARE ALLOWED TO PURCHASE UP TO 1 CASE PER MONTHLY PERIOD. IF THE SAME NAME IS ON TWO DIFFERENT ORDERS IN THE SAME MONTH, YOU WILL BE CONTACTED AND REFUNDED ACCORDINGLY
- GENERAL ORDER REGULATION : YOUR ORDER WILL NOT BE PROCESSED IF A SHIPPING OPTION IS NOT PURCHASED.
|Citra Drip
|$21.00
9% DIPA dry hopped with Citra, & Citra Cryo
4PK
|Brainalyzer
|$20.00
8% DIPA dry hopped with Citra & Mosaic
4PK
Kick Axe Brooklyn
622 Degraw St, Brooklyn
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$14.00
Crispy crust that's slightly charred, tangy San Marzano tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzle of olive oil.
|MONTAUK SUMMER ALE 12OZ
|$4.00
The official beer of summers in Montauk, and well, the world! Light caramel malt blended with just the right amount of wheat give this brew a bold, yet refreshing, finish. Experience the season as it was meant to be - celebrated with Montauk Summer Ale.
ABV: 5.6% IBU: 27.8
12 OZ CAN
AVAILABLE MARCH THROUGH AUGUST
|UFO WHITE 12OZ
|$7.50
Light, crisp, refreshing UFO White follows in the tradition of spiced wheat beers that have been brewed in Belgium for well over 300 years. Brewed with orange peel and coriander, UFO White is the perfect choice for a summer’s barbecue, a night out with friends or any time you're thirsting for something a little different.
5.1 % - ABV