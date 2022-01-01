Fried rice in Gowanus
Gowanus restaurants that serve fried rice
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-out
437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|House Special Fried Rice
|$14.95
Made to order. Jasmine white rice stir-fried with low-sodium soy sauce, egg, beansprouts, peas, carrots. Includes Chicken, Roast Pork and Shrimp
|Fried Rice
|$10.75
Made to order. Jasmine white rice stir-fried with low-sodium soy sauce, egg, beansprouts, peas, carrots and choice of item.
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, Brooklyn
|13 Bar-B-Que Wings
|$17.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
|6 Bar-B-Que Wings
|$9.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
|1/2 Rack Ribs
|$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF