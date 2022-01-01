Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Gowanus

Gowanus restaurants
Gowanus restaurants that serve fried rice

Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out image

 

Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-out

437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
House Special Fried Rice$14.95
Made to order. Jasmine white rice stir-fried with low-sodium soy sauce, egg, beansprouts, peas, carrots. Includes Chicken, Roast Pork and Shrimp
Fried Rice$10.75
Made to order. Jasmine white rice stir-fried with low-sodium soy sauce, egg, beansprouts, peas, carrots and choice of item.
More about Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-out
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

 

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

604 Union Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
13 Bar-B-Que Wings$17.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
6 Bar-B-Que Wings$9.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

