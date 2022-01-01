Burritos in Greenpoint
Greenpoint restaurants that serve burritos
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Burrito Bowl
|$15.00
Bigger than a burrito, in a bowl! Black beans, Mexican rice, sea- soned seitan, pico de gallo, guacamole, vegan cheese, mixed greens, with vegan sour cream on the side
|Kid's Burrito
|$9.00
Perfect size for children! Black beans, Mexican rice, vegan cheddar cheese, guacamole and mixed greens, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
BREAKFAST BURRITO, AVAILABLE ALL DAY.
Tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, black beans, vegan cheese, guacamole, garlic mayo, and chipotle cream sauce.
Because we love you!!
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Calexico - Greenpoint
645 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Cali-Style Bean Burrito
|$13.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).