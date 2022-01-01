Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Greenpoint

Go
Greenpoint restaurants
Toast

Greenpoint restaurants that serve burritos

Burrito Bowl image

 

Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Bowl$15.00
Bigger than a burrito, in a bowl! Black beans, Mexican rice, sea- soned seitan, pico de gallo, guacamole, vegan cheese, mixed greens, with vegan sour cream on the side
Kid's Burrito$9.00
Perfect size for children! Black beans, Mexican rice, vegan cheddar cheese, guacamole and mixed greens, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
BREAKFAST BURRITO, AVAILABLE ALL DAY.
Tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, black beans, vegan cheese, guacamole, garlic mayo, and chipotle cream sauce.
Because we love you!!
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Calexico - Greenpoint

645 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1364 reviews)
Cali-Style Bean Burrito$13.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
More about Calexico - Greenpoint

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenpoint

Kani Salad

Cookies

Cheesecake

Eel

Shrimp Rolls

Seaweed Salad

California Rolls

Dumplings

Map

More near Greenpoint to explore

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Borough Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cobble Hill

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bensonhurst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston