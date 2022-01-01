Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Greenpoint

Greenpoint restaurants
Greenpoint restaurants that serve cake

Amami Bar & Restaurant image

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Lava Cake$7.00
Gluten-Free Chocolate Lava Cake
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Maman Greenpoint

80 Kent Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spiced Winter Squash Loaf Cake$4.00
More about Maman Greenpoint

