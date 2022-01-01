Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Greenpoint
/
Brooklyn
/
Greenpoint
/
Cake
Greenpoint restaurants that serve cake
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.7
(1660 reviews)
Lava Cake
$7.00
Gluten-Free Chocolate Lava Cake
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Maman Greenpoint
80 Kent Street, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Spiced Winter Squash Loaf Cake
$4.00
More about Maman Greenpoint
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenpoint
Miso Soup
Shrimp Rolls
Lobsters
Yakitori
Chicken Katsu
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Chicken Teriyaki
Salmon Rolls
More near Greenpoint to explore
Williamsburg - South Side
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Bedford Stuyvesant
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Brooklyn Heights
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Borough Park
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Cobble Hill
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Midwood
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
South Williamsburg
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Bensonhurst
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston