Calamari in Greenpoint

Greenpoint restaurants that serve calamari
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.7
(1660 reviews)
Crispy Calamari
$12.00
Pepper-Tamarind Sauce
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$11.00
Gently fried with red or green pepper, onion, scallion.
More about Wasabi- BK
