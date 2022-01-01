Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Greenpoint

Go
Greenpoint restaurants
Toast

Greenpoint restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$12.00
Pepper-Tamarind Sauce
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Calamari$11.00
Gently fried with red or green pepper, onion, scallion.
More about Wasabi- BK

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenpoint

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Chicken Katsu

Dumplings

Avocado Salad

Gyoza

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Rolls

Tacos

Map

More near Greenpoint to explore

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Brooklyn Heights

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Borough Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cobble Hill

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Midwood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

South Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bensonhurst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1632 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (554 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (865 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1368 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston