California rolls in
Greenpoint
/
Brooklyn
/
Greenpoint
/
California Rolls
Greenpoint restaurants that serve california rolls
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.7
(1660 reviews)
California Roll
$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
California Hand Roll
$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
California Roll
$6.50
More about Wasabi- BK
