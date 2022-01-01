Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheesecake in
Greenpoint
/
Brooklyn
/
Greenpoint
/
Cheesecake
Greenpoint restaurants that serve cheesecake
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.7
(1660 reviews)
Tempura Cheesecake
$9.00
Japanese Style Fried Cheesecake
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
KARCZMA RESTAURANT
136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
Avg 4.5
(749 reviews)
Cheesecake
$8.00
More about KARCZMA RESTAURANT
