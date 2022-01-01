Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Greenpoint

Greenpoint restaurants
Greenpoint restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Roll$11.50
Grilled chicken inside topped with spinach and ground peanut served with teriyaki sauce.
More about Wasabi- BK
Item pic

 

KARCZMA RESTAURANT

136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (749 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Roll, stuffed w mushrooms$16.00
More about KARCZMA RESTAURANT

