Curry in Greenpoint

Greenpoint restaurants that serve curry

Little Tiffin

970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Red Curry with duck$22.00
Roasted duck breast in red curry, lychee, pineapple, grape tomatoes, bell pepper, Thai basil and Kaffir lime leaves. Jasmine rice on the side. (GF)(SPICY)
More about Little Tiffin
SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Katsu Curry Rice$15.00
Breaded Free-Range Chicken w/ Homemade Curry Sauce, Vegetables, Soft Boiled Egg
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chefs Special Thai Green Curry$15.00
Aromatic Thai Green Curry, made with fresh lemongrass, galangal, kefir lime leaves, spices and coconut milk. Mild heat level. Cooked with eggplant, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and tofu. Served with lemongrass basmati rice. Gluten Free
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Esme

999 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yellow Curry Chicken Club Sandwich$12.00
Chicken salad, lettuce, bacon, golden raisins, pickled onions
More about Esme

