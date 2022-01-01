Curry in Greenpoint
Greenpoint restaurants that serve curry
More about Little Tiffin
Little Tiffin
970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Red Curry with duck
|$22.00
Roasted duck breast in red curry, lychee, pineapple, grape tomatoes, bell pepper, Thai basil and Kaffir lime leaves. Jasmine rice on the side. (GF)(SPICY)
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Katsu Curry Rice
|$15.00
Breaded Free-Range Chicken w/ Homemade Curry Sauce, Vegetables, Soft Boiled Egg
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chefs Special Thai Green Curry
|$15.00
Aromatic Thai Green Curry, made with fresh lemongrass, galangal, kefir lime leaves, spices and coconut milk. Mild heat level. Cooked with eggplant, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and tofu. Served with lemongrass basmati rice. Gluten Free